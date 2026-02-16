Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Even after millions of pages have been released and hundreds of high-profile figures have been named — including Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe — the overwhelming majority of the Department of Justice’s files on Jeffrey Epstein still remain unpublished, according to a new report.

Journalists at Channel 4 News, a U.K. broadcaster, viewed internal emails that showed federal investigators anticipated processing between 20 and 40 terabytes of data taken from Epstein’s properties.

In 2020, investigators estimated the files totaled up to 50 terabytes, while in 2025, officials wrote that they were “looking at approximately 14.6 terabytes of archived data.”

The outlet noted that, so far, 3.5 million files have been released by President Donald Trump’s DOJ, totalling “more than 300GBs” — which amounts to just 2 percent of the total data that investigators had discussed “just last year.”

A spokesperson for the DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

open image in gallery Despite flagging Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe, the Department of Justice has only released about 2 percent of the Epstein files, according to a new report ( Getty )

The report from UK’s Channel 4 News comes months after the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law, which mandated that Attorney General Pam Bondi publish all of the department’s files on Epstein — who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Since then, the department has released several massive batches of data, including emails, photos, and videos, many of which have been redacted. The latest trove was published weeks after the December 19 deadline for full disclosure.

In early January, Bondi said that the department had only released about one percent of the total files, noting that her staff was working overtime to review and publish the materials.

On Saturday, the department sent a six-page letter to Congress, which included the names of politicians, businesspeople and celebrities who were mentioned at least once in the files. The letter was sent in order to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Among the names mentioned are President Donald Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Bill Gates — along with seemingly unrelated figures like Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe, who died in 1977 and 1962, respectively. The extensive list also failed to explain how these individuals were connected to the late pedophile billionaire.

Merely being mentioned in the files is not an indication of any criminal activity.

In the letter, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department had “released ‘all records, documents, communications and investigative materials in possession of the Department’ that relate to’ Epstein,” signaling it would be the final release.

open image in gallery Some lawmakers have accused the DOJ of intentionally releasing irrelevant information, while withholding crucial information ( AP )

A number of lawmakers criticized the DOJ’s list, with some accusing the Trump administration of intentionally including irrelevant information.

“The DOJ is once again purposefully muddying the waters on who was a predator and who was mentioned in an email,” Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, said on X.

“To have Janis Joplin, who died when Epstein was 17, in the same list as Larry Nassar, who went to prison for the sexual abuse of hundreds of young women and child pornography, with no clarification of how either was mentioned in the files is absurd,” Khanna added.

Last week, the DOJ also began allowing members of Congress to view versions of the Epstein files with fewer redactions. Upon reviewing them, some lawmakers — including Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican — have claimed that the department had improperly redacted information.