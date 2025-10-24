Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Bannon has claimed “there is a plan” for Donald Trump to secure a third term as president of the United States after the next election, scheduled for 2028.

Despite the U.S. constitution’s 22nd amendment barring candidates who have already successfully fought two elections from taking office for a third time, Bannon said the Trump administration will find a means to re-install the Republican leader.

“He’s going to get a third term. Trump is going to be president in ‘28 and people ought to just get accommodated with that”, Bannon told The Economist in a video interview.

Asked if the 22nd amendment could prove to be a hard barrier to remaining in the White House, Bannon expanded: “There’s many different alternatives. At the appropriate time we’ll lay out what the plan is, but there is a plan, and Trump will be the president in ‘28.”

open image in gallery Steve Bannon says Trump will get a third presidential term ( The Economist )

Only one U.S. president has ever served more than two terms – Franklin D. Roosevelt – who was elected for a third term in 1940 and a historic fourth term in 1944, during which he died while in office.

Amid concerns about the limits on presidential terms, which had long-plagued U.S. politics, the 22nd amendment took effect in February 1951.

Despite the requirement to get a constitutional amendment through Congress to scrap the current presidential term limits being a tall order, Bannon suggested it could be easier for Trump to win in 2028 than it was in 2024 and 2016.

“We had longer odds in '16 and longer odds in '24 than we've got in '28,” he said. “We have to finish what we started.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump has hinted at a third term ( AFP/Getty )

Bannon’s remarks come just four days after Trump baited Democrats worried about the prospect of him abolishing term limits with a new video in which he threatens to run for office “4EVA.”

In the clip posted to Truth Social on Sunday, a mock Time magazine cover is shown with the headline, “How Trumpism Outlasts Trump,” which is then zoomed in on to reveal a series of yard signs carrying the future campaign slogans “Trump 2028,” “Trump 2032,” “Trump 2036” and so on, all set to Edvard Grieg’s ominous “In the Hall of the Mountain King”.

Trump has repeatedly tested the water about the prospect of serving a historic third term.

During a recent meeting with congressional Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office, “Trump 2028” caps were displayed on the Resolute Desk as a provocation.

His desire to remain in the top job comes amid considerable concern about the health of democracy in the U.S. and whether power is becoming increasingly focused in the hands of the executive branch of politics.

Last weekend nearly 7 million demonstrators in towns and cities across the country showed up for No Kings protests to rally against Trump’s “authoritarianism”, according to organizers.