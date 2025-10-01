Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that he and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were baffled when a “Trump 2028” hat “randomly appeared” on the Oval Office desk during their last-ditch meeting with the president to avert a government shutdown.

The Democratic leaders met with President Donald Trump Monday in a futile attempt to avoid the shutdown, which came into effect at midnight after a stopgap funding bill failed in the Senate.

A report by Punchbowl earlier said Trump tried to hand the MAGA merchandise to Schumer and Jeffries during the meeting, but the New York Democrat told CNN’s Abby Phillip what happened was much more bizarre.

“When he tried to hand you that Trump 2028 hat, what was your reaction?” Phillip asked Jeffries Tuesday evening.

“Well, actually, he did not try to hand Leader Schumer and I the Trump 2028 hat. They just randomly appeared in the middle of the meeting on the desk,” said Jeffries. “It was the strangest thing ever.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump points towards Hakeem Jeffries during talks in the Oval Office aimed at avoiding a government shutdown as two 'Trump 2028' hats sit on his desk ( Truth Social )

open image in gallery Jeffries said that he and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were baffled when the ‘Trump 2028’ hat appeared on the desk ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

There was then an awkward moment involving Vice President JD Vance.

“I just looked at the hat, looked at JD Vance, who was seated to my left, and said, ‘Don’t you got a problem with this?’ and he said, ‘No comment,’” Jeffries revealed. “And that was the end of it.”

Trump’s online store launched the campaign-style hat for $50 in April.

After the meeting, where no progress was made, Trump later posted a vulgar and racist deepfake AI video of Jeffries dressed in a Mexican serape and sombrero with big handlebar mustache as Schumer was depicted yelling obscenities and saying, “Nobody likes democrats anymore.”

open image in gallery “Well, actually, he did not try to hand Leader Schumer and I the Trump 2028 hat. They just randomly appeared in the middle of the meeting on the desk,” said Jeffries. “It was the strangest thing ever.” ( CNN )

Jeffries condemned the video, telling MSNBC the clip was a “malignant distraction from people who are determined to continue to rip healthcare away.”

Since early in his 2024 campaigning, Trump repeatedly mused about serving an unconstitutional third term.

The president told NBC’s Kristen Welker in late March that he was “not joking” when he proposed a third term, claiming there are “methods [by] which you could do it.”

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump told Welker. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

In August, Trump conceded that he would “like to run” but that he would “probably not” seek a third term.