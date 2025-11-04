Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump and conservative podcaster, is once again insisting that his former boss will serve a third term.

During a recent episode of his War Room podcast, Bannon said that "you can drive a Mack truck through the 22nd Amendment," suggesting there are exploitable holes in the provision that could allow Trump to maneuver his way into a third term.

Bannon cited a "top constitutional lawyer" who allegedly made the Mack truck comment.

"So suck on that," he added.

Bannon previously said there was a “plan” in place to re-elect Trump — who will be 82-years-old at the end of his current term — and that “people ought to just get accommodated with that.”

open image in gallery Steve Bannon said a constitutional lawyer told him “you could drive a Mack truck through the 22nd Amendment” during a segment discussing whether or not President Donald Trump can run for a third presidential term ( Real America's Voice )

Last week, he told The Economist that there were "many different alternatives" to do just that, and that Trump had “longer odds in '16 and longer odds in '24.”

“At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in ’28,” Bannon told the outlet.

Bannon peppered his vague predictions with messianic language, describing Trump as an "instrument of divine will," and insisting that "you can tell this from how he's pulled [his second term] off."

Earlier this year, Trump seemed keen on trying to undermine the Constitution and run again, telling NBC News in March that he was "not joking" about a third term.

Even with Bannon hyping him up, the president seems to have changed his tune on that front in recently. Last week, he admitted to reporters that the Constitution makes it "pretty clear" that he can't run again after his current term expires.

“I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad,” he said on Wednesday. “But we have a lot of great people.”

open image in gallery Bannon was part of Trump’s first administration. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The response to Bannon's comments has been mixed. His fans are eating it up on social media, with one commenter posting an AI-generated imaged of a red Trump hat with an infinity symbol.

Mark Levin, a Fox News host, was less enthusiastic, calling Bannon a "self-serving impotent demagogue."

“I’ve explained repeatedly a president can serve two full terms under the Constitution. That’s it," Levin wrote on X. "President Trump has been trolling the media and Democrats. He clearly stated today on Air Force One that he’s limited by the Constitution."

He continued, saying "Third Reich Bannon, a confessed and convicted fraudster felon, once again has lied to his audience."

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters that he had spoken with Trump about 2028, and insisted the president wasn't eyeing another run.

“I don’t see a path for that,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “I think he knows, and he and I talked about the restrictions of the Constitution,”