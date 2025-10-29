Trump says he’s ‘sad’ that he cannot run for third term
- Donald Trump has acknowledged that he cannot seek a third term as US president, citing the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution.
- Speaking on Air Force One, Trump called the situation “sad” and claimed to have his “highest numbers ever.”
- That is despite current polls showing his worst figures across his two terms.
- His comments come despite his own past circulation of 'Trump 2028' hats and memes, suggesting a future presidential bid.
- House Speaker Mike Johnson also said that there is no viable path for Trump to remain in the White House.