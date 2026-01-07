Stephen Miller’s wife claims her unvaccinated child is healthier than her vaccinated one: ‘I could put dirt in his mouth’
Katie Miller said mothers who do their own research are ‘the most powerful people on the planet’
Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, has claimed that her unvaccinated child is healthier than her vaccinated one.
In an episode of her podcast, which aired Tuesday, Miller spoke about childhood vaccines with Jenny McCarthy, an actress and vaccine skeptic.
“I haven’t talked about this but my oldest child is fully vaccinated, my youngest child is not vaccinated at all,” said Miller, who previously served in the Trump administration and worked for Elon Musk.
“My oldest child had milk soy protein allergy and we had struggles breastfeeding,” she continued. “My third child was fully breastfed until age one. He is my healthiest child who never, ever gets sick. He’s never been on antibiotics. He is like, every day I could put like… dirt in his mouth and he will not get ill.”
McCarthy, who previously said that she believes vaccines caused her son to develop autism, wholeheartedly agreed.
“Honestly, this is what I’ve heard, and I did talks all over the country over the past fifteen years, talking to moms face-to-face who had a vaccine-injured child, or just woke up and did not do that, and they said ‘my child that is not vaccinated hasn’t been to the doctor in like eight years, doesn’t get sick, the strongest immune system, doesn’t have allergies,” McCarthy said. “It’s unbelievable how much healthier that generation is.”
Extensive research by medical experts has consistently shown there is no credible connection between autism and vaccines.
The pair continued to speak at length about vaccines, with Miller characterizing McCarthy as “a mother who has done her own research,” adding that such women are “the most powerful people on the planet.”
Earlier this week, the Trump administration decreased the number of vaccines it recommends for children. The Department of Health and Human Services, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic, said its comparison to the vaccine schedules of 20 peer nations found that the U.S. was an “outlier.” But the move was slammed by many medical experts.
Miller’s podcast, launched earlier this year, has featured a number of administration officials as guests, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Most episodes have garnered several thousand views on YouTube.
It’s not the first time that Miller’s remarks have made headlines. On New Year’s Eve, she posted a video of her husband and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — the architects of Trump’s hardline immigration policy — dancing to “Ice Ice Baby” at Mar-a-Lago.
It triggered a wave of criticism as many people viewed it as a not-so-subtle nod to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) whose agents have been involved in aggressive deportation sweeps across the U.S.,The Independent previously reported.
On January 3, Katie Miller posted an image of Greenland covered in an American flag on X with the caption: “SOON.”
The image - posted hours after the U.S. carried out a military operation in Venezuela to seize autocratic leader Nicolas Maduro - was an apparent reference to the Trump administration’s recent calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory, which have triggered alarm among European allies.
Jesper Møller Sørensen, the Danish ambassador to the U.S., quickly condemned Miller’s post.
“Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “We expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks