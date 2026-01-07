Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, has claimed that her unvaccinated child is healthier than her vaccinated one.

In an episode of her podcast, which aired Tuesday, Miller spoke about childhood vaccines with Jenny McCarthy, an actress and vaccine skeptic.

“I haven’t talked about this but my oldest child is fully vaccinated, my youngest child is not vaccinated at all,” said Miller, who previously served in the Trump administration and worked for Elon Musk.

“My oldest child had milk soy protein allergy and we had struggles breastfeeding,” she continued. “My third child was fully breastfed until age one. He is my healthiest child who never, ever gets sick. He’s never been on antibiotics. He is like, every day I could put like… dirt in his mouth and he will not get ill.”

McCarthy, who previously said that she believes vaccines caused her son to develop autism, wholeheartedly agreed.

open image in gallery Stephen Miller’s wife claimed that her unvaccinated child is healthier than her vaccinated one. “I could put like dirt in his mouth and he will not get ill,” she said. ( REUTERS )

“Honestly, this is what I’ve heard, and I did talks all over the country over the past fifteen years, talking to moms face-to-face who had a vaccine-injured child, or just woke up and did not do that, and they said ‘my child that is not vaccinated hasn’t been to the doctor in like eight years, doesn’t get sick, the strongest immune system, doesn’t have allergies,” McCarthy said. “It’s unbelievable how much healthier that generation is.”

Extensive research by medical experts has consistently shown there is no credible connection between autism and vaccines.

The pair continued to speak at length about vaccines, with Miller characterizing McCarthy as “a mother who has done her own research,” adding that such women are “the most powerful people on the planet.”

Earlier this week, the Trump administration decreased the number of vaccines it recommends for children. The Department of Health and Human Services, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic, said its comparison to the vaccine schedules of 20 peer nations found that the U.S. was an “outlier.” But the move was slammed by many medical experts.

Miller’s podcast, launched earlier this year, has featured a number of administration officials as guests, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Most episodes have garnered several thousand views on YouTube.

open image in gallery Katie Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller, announced a new podcast aimed at attracting conservative women ( Katie Miller Pod/YouTube )

It’s not the first time that Miller’s remarks have made headlines. On New Year’s Eve, she posted a video of her husband and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — the architects of Trump’s hardline immigration policy — dancing to “Ice Ice Baby” at Mar-a-Lago.

It triggered a wave of criticism as many people viewed it as a not-so-subtle nod to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) whose agents have been involved in aggressive deportation sweeps across the U.S.,The Independent previously reported.

On January 3, Katie Miller posted an image of Greenland covered in an American flag on X with the caption: “SOON.”

The image - posted hours after the U.S. carried out a military operation in Venezuela to seize autocratic leader Nicolas Maduro - was an apparent reference to the Trump administration’s recent calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory, which have triggered alarm among European allies.

Jesper Møller Sørensen, the Danish ambassador to the U.S., quickly condemned Miller’s post.

“Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “We expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.”