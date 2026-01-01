Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The architects of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown were seen dancing to “Ice Ice Baby” at the president’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago — triggering a wave of criticism online.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem were captured on video singing along as Vanilla Ice performed the hit 1990 tune to a crowd of party goers.

In the video, Miller can be seen impassively mouthing the lyrics before the camera pans to Noem, who loudly chants “Ice Ice Baby” while pointing her arm in the air.

Miller’s wife, podcast host Katie Miller, posted the 11-second clip on X, prompting a flurry of reactions. Many saw the not-so-subtle nod to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as tone-deaf, cruel and cringeworthy.

“This is what I imagine hell is like,” wrote one user, while another branded it, “cringe.”

open image in gallery 'Peak cringe,' one user wrote ( Katie Miller )

“I’ve been on the internet since the very beginning and I’ve never seen anything more embarrassing than this,” a third user chimed in.

“Pretty embarrassing,” added another. “In a different age, no one would see this. Powerful government officials (and their tipsy wives) were largely hidden from the public. Watching this video and you realize the people in charge, like Kristi Noem, are fundamentally unserious.”

“Keep partying while Americans struggle,” wrote another user.

Not all responses were negative, though.

“For all you liberals out there with a confused look on your face, this is called ‘having fun,’” a user wrote on X. “Try it sometime.”

open image in gallery 'Not a serious administration,' another user wrote ( Katie Miller )

The end-of-year party, hosted at the president’s extravagant Palm Beach club, featured a number of other prominent figures in MAGA world, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

Trump’s three sons, First Lady Melania Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were also pictured at the glitzy black-tie event.

The celebration included a charity auction, during which Christian artist Vanessa Horabuena speedily painted a portrait of Jesus, which then sold at auction for $2.75 million.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the party alongside Barron Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others ( Getty Images )

Trump, speaking from the cavernous ballroom, said the proceeds would go to St. Jude’s Hospital and the local sheriff’s office.

The president also welcomed party-goers in a wide-ranging speech, during which he skewered Minnesota Democrats over newly surfaced allegations of fraud and bragged about his sweeping tariffs. He added that his resolution for 2026 was to achieve “world peace.”

The party has been a long-time tradition for Trump, who has rang in the new year at Mar-a-Lago for more than two decades. During his first term in office, ticket prices spiked to more than $1,000 and they now go for about $1,500, according to CNN.

In the past, high-profile guests have included Martha Stewart, Tiger Woods, Rod Stewart, Serena Williams and Sylvester Stallone, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The Independent has reached out to DHS and the White House for comment.