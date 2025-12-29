Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Miller took to social media to post a late-night rant about immigration, which quickly garnered criticism and prompted fact-checking.

The White House deputy chief of staff — who has spearheaded the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown — blamed what he described as a lack of technological innovation in the U.S. on the “underdeveloped world.”

“A young man who watched the Wright brothers take flight lived to watch American astronauts stroll on the moon,” he wrote on X at 11:20 p.m. last night.

“So why doesn’t the modern world look like our ancestors imagined it?” he questioned. “Because America (and the West) spent subsequent generations engaged in a vast, consuming project of self-loathing, self-denigration and the redistribution of our national resources to the states and peoples of the undeveloped world.”

It followed a post he made the previous night on the same subject.

open image in gallery Social media users quickly criticized Stephen Miller's latest post about immigration, during which he claimed U.S. technological advancement has been slowed by the ‘underdeveloped world.’ ( Getty Images )

“Someone should write an alternate historical novel where Americans are the first to master the automobile, the first in flight, the first to harness the atom, the first to land on the moon — but just keep going and never open our borders to the entire third world for sixty years,” he wrote. “For those who don’t know, the U.S. had negative migration for the half century between the first nonstop transatlantic flight and the moon landing.”

While a number of users expressed their agreement, many also castigated Miller’s historical interpretation as misleading and hypocritical — with several pointing out that he himself is descended from Jewish immigrants who traveled to the U.S. to flee persecution in Europe.

“You’re only here because America decided to welcome your family when they were refugees fleeing poverty and violence - the same time the Wright brothers took flight,” Jon Favreau, who worked as a speechwriter for former President Barack Obama and hosts Pod Save America, wrote on X.

“Maybe, since you’re in charge of it, you can take some responsibility for the modern world not looking like what your ethnic minority refugee ancestors might have imagined,” he added.

open image in gallery 'A young man who watched the Wright brothers take flight lived to watch American astronauts stroll on the moon,' Miller wrote on X. 'So why doesn’t the modern world look like our ancestors imagined it?' ( Getty Images )

Others piled on, noting that immigrants have been pivotal in driving innovation across key American industries — including space exploration.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan highlighted that Dr. Farouk El-Baz, an Egyptian-American, played a major role in NASA’s Apollo program, much like fellow immigrant Wernher von Braun, a German aerospace engineer and former Nazi Party member.

“Learn to use Google, Stephen,” Hasan wrote.

Another user, described as being “anti-MAGA,” echoed this sentiment, writing, “From the auto industry’s factory floor, to the scientists who built the bomb, to the engineers who designed the rockets that got us to the Moon, immigrants have been central at every step.”

Others emphasized how immigrants and their descendants have fueled America's success in recent decades.

Major companies like Apple, Google and Nvidia were all founded by immigrants or children of immigrants, Matt Lieberman, a UCLA neuroscientist noted.

Miller’s latest comments come two weeks after his cousin, Alisa Kasmer, blasted his immigration policies, saying they likely would have stopped their family from entering the U.S. in the first place.

“We’re Jewish — we grew up knowing how hated we were just for existing,” Kasmer, who is related to Miller on his father’s side, told The New Republic.

“Now he’s trying to take away the exact thing that his own family benefited from: that ability to create a life for themselves, to prosper, to build community, to have successful businesses—to live a rewarding life.”