MAGA power couple Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller have announced they are expecting their fourth child together.

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff, the architect behind the Trump administration’s aggressive anti-immigration crackdown, and his wife shared the news on Instagram with a photo taken at President Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago.

The joint post was captioned, “Happy New Year!” and showed Katie Miller, 34, dressed in a black gown, cradling her baby bump, with her 40-year-old husband’s arm around her.

The couple, who married in 2020, are parents to 5-year-old daughter Mackenzie, and sons Jackson, 3, and Hudson, 2.

At Trump’s glitzy New Year’s Eve celebration, attended by some of the biggest names in the MAGA movement, the podcast host also shared a short clip of her husband and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem dancing to Vanilla Ice’s 1990s hit “Ice Ice Baby.”

open image in gallery MAGA power couple Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller have announced they are expecting their fourth child together (file photo) ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the 11-second video, Stephen Miller was seen impassively mouthing the lyrics before the camera panned to Noem, who loudly chanted “Ice Ice Baby” while raising her arm.

Many saw the not-so-subtle nod to Immigration and Customs Enforcement as tone-deaf.

The couple met in 2017 while carrying out some of the Trump administration’s most controversial immigration policies.

Kate Miller had landed the role of deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, while Stephen Miller was forming the administration’s family separation policy, which sparked international outcry. The work led them to the Southern border.

She went on to become communications director for former Vice President Mike Pence.

open image in gallery Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem were criticized online for dancing to 'Ice Ice Baby' at President Donald Trump's New Year's Eve party ( Katie Miller )

During the second Trump administration, Katie Miller served as an adviser to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. Still, after the mogul’s time in Washington, D.C. ended, she went to work for him full-time. She left that role in August to launch The Katie Miller Podcast.

The subject of parenting came up on a recent episode of the podcast, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the bizarre claim that he would not trust Stephen Miller to babysit his children.

“Who would you trust to babysit your kids?” Katie Miller asked Hegseth. “This can only be another member of the cabinet.”

“I mean, not your husband or Marco,” Hegseth replied, referring to Stephen Miller and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “I would trust the vice president. I mean, I’ve known Sean Duffy for years. I would trust him.”