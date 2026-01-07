Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When he’s not shaping the Trump administration’s policies on immigration, trade or foreign affairs, Stephen Miller reportedly turns his focus to an unexpected obsession: men’s fashion.

Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff and one of the most influential members of the administration, was described by colleagues as a “proud sartorialist” who regularly dishes clothing tips, The Atlantic reported.

“We would talk about the difference in fabrics for seasons, and lapel size and width of ties and these types of things,” Hogan Gidley, who served in the press office during Trump’s first term, told the outlet. He characterized Miller’s style as “sophisticated and smart and chic but also daring at times.”

The Atlantic observed that, in the past, Miller has demonstrated a certain preoccupation with his own looks.

In 2017, then-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was photographed lint-rolling Miller’s suit before an on-camera interview. In 2018, Miller appeared on CBS News’ Face the Nation sporting what viewers speculated was artificial hair sprayed onto his head — a look that quickly became fodder for late night television hosts.

open image in gallery Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, is obsessed with fashion and regularly dishes out menswear tips, according to a new report ( Getty )

And, during a Vanity Fair photoshoot at the White House in November, the deputy chief of staff appeared concerned about how he would be perceived.

“When we were finished, [Miller] came up to me and he said, ‘You know you have a lot of power in the discretion you use to be kind to someone in your photographs,’” Photographer Christopher Anderson previously told The Independent. “And I look at him and I said, ‘You know, you do too.’”

While taking care to cultivate his own image, Miller has also reportedly sought to shape those around him in his likeness.

While helping President Donald Trump debate prep in 2024, Miller got into a back-and-forth on the subject of immigration with a Trump ally, according to The Atlantic.

“Stephen… if you had it your way, everyone would look exactly like you,” Trump said, according to someone with knowledge of the exchange.

Miller supposedly shot back, “That’s correct.”

That said, Miller has heaped praise on Trump’s own fashion choices. In 2024, he slammed a New York Times story that called former President Joe Biden’s wardrobe “dapper.”

“Donald Trump’s a style icon! He changed American fashion in The Apprentice,” Miller told Fox News. “People spent the next ten years trying to dress like Donald Trump. So if anybody deserves a puff piece on their sense of style, it’s Donald Trump and the first lady.”

open image in gallery 'We would talk about the difference in fabrics for seasons, and lapel size and width of ties and these types of things,' a former Trump official said of Miller ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Miller’s own outward appearance has drawn criticism from one of the nation’s best-known menswear experts. Derek Guy, whose fashion advice under the name Die, Workwear! has garnered him more than one million followers on X, has repeatedly skewered Miller’s style.

“Stephen Miller appears to have spent a considerable sum on a new wardrobe for his role in the Trump administration,” Guy wrote on X in March. “Unfortunately, none of the clothes fit.”

Two months later, he posted a lengthy thread focusing on what he saw as flaws in Miller’s style, including the recurring collar gap in his suits.

Other menswear aficionados, however, have praised Miller’s fashion sense, including one who described a suit he wore as “understated in an elegant way.”

open image in gallery During a Vanity Fair photoshoot in November, Miller approached the photographer to give him a gentle reminder about how he portrays his subjects ( Getty Images )

Miller isn’t the only member of the Trump administration to fixate on appearances.

In September, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth derided what he described as lax standards in the military.

“It’s tiring to look out at combat formations or really any formation and see fat troops,” he said, adding that he was instituting mandatory physical training for all service members.

He also said he would be implementing grooming standards, stating “We’re gonna cut our hair, shave our beards.”