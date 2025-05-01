Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House continued efforts to power past dismal economic indicators and discontent with President Donald Trump’s unprovoked trade war by touting their own story of Trump’s accomplishments over his first 100 days in office, with Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller making a bombastic appearance at a Friday press briefing, ostensibly to discuss the work done by the administration’s “Department of Government Efficiency.”

Instead, Miller ended up engaging in a testy back-and-forth with multiple members of the White House press corps on a range of subjects unrelated to the Elon Musk-led efficiency effort, often choosing to deflect and attack rather than engage.

One bizarre non sequitur came towards the tail end of the session in which Miller was asked to respond to criticisms of Trump made by his erstwhile 2024 election opponent, former vice president Kamala Harris in her first major public appearance since leaving office in January.

Rather than address anything the former vice president had said, Miller said her address “was a good reminder to the American people of just how blessed we all are that the leader sitting in the Oval Office today is President Donald Trump and not President Kamala Harris.”

“This President has literally saved America, and I could not be prouder,” Miller added.

During the briefing that led up to his saccharine praise of the president, the White House official repeatedly defended Trump’s trade war policies as reporters asked about the economic effects of the import taxes he has imposed.

When he was pressed on whether there will be any news on additional tariff relief or any of the trade deals Trump and his advisers have been promising for weeks now, Miller declined to “get ahead of any announcements” but claimed that countries the world over “are desperate and dying to make trade deals with the United States” while suggesting that Trump was remaining “personally involved in making sure that these negotiations serve only one interest, which is the interest of the United States of America.”

U.S. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 1, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein ( REUTERS )

Miller also refused to say whether the administration was open to offering any form of tariff relief to American automakers or small businesses that could be crushed by the so-called “reciprocal” tariffs scheduled to go into effect when a three-month reprieve enacted by Trump last month expires at the end of June.

When a reporter pointed out that the CEO of General Motors recently stated that the tariffs Trump has imposed would cost the largest American automaker as much as $5 billion this year and how the CEO of Ford could not rule out raising prices on account of the tariffs, Miller chided the journalist for having “missed the entire point.”

He claimed that the massive import taxes being imposed on auto components made in Mexico or Canada and used to build American cars will be moot because “U.S. automakers have announced dramatic investments and expansions inside the United States.”

“American auto plants are growing. They are expanding. They are opening new facilities. They are expanding existing facilities that are already in operation. Because it is now the case that for the first time in our lives that American cars receive preference in America's markets,” he said.

Pressed further on whether American consumers would have to pay more for cars, because tariffs are taxes passed on from importers to consumers in the form of higher prices, Miller claimed that prices would remain low because of the “massive economic incentive” for automakers to re-shore production back to the U.S.

The Trump aide had yet another contentious exchange when asked whether the White House had plans to respond to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce letter asking for a small business exemption for the Trump import taxes.

Instead, he claimed that the only tax relief that is in the offing is what would come from passing the partisan GOP tax bill being considered in Congress, which would extend tax cuts enacted during the first Trump administration.

He suggested that the GOP bill would help small businesses avoid tariffs by providing tax deductions for investments in manufacturing.

“This is what you have to understand about the plan ... as they're able to reshore the supply chains, that also means they'll pay no tariff, so you'll have the lowest tax environment,” he said.