Stephen Miller is selling his home after his wife said they would ‘not back down’ from sidewalk chalk messages
The house, which is nearly 6000 square feet in size, is based in an affluent Arlington neighborhood in Virginia and is listed for $3.75 million
Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s hardline immigration policy, is selling his home after protestors left a series of chalk messages on the sidewalk outside his property.
His wife, Katie Miller, previously said that the family “will not back down” in the face of the peaceful protests centered around her husband’s political activities.
The house, which is spread across nearly 6000 square feet, is based in an affluent Arlington neighborhood in Virginia and is listed for $3.75 million.
The listing shows that the custom-built home, which has a “Southern California aesthetic” inside, was sold as new to the Millers in 2023. It was purchased for $2.875 million.
The home was listed for sale on October 7, with a neighborhood civic association newsletter declaring that the “Millers have moved.”
Miller is a key figure in the Trump administration and a driving force in the government’s hardline immigration crackdown.
Just this month, his own cousin, Alisa Kasmer, said that her relative is the “face of evil” and wrote that she feels that she must “grieve what you’ve become.”
His aggressive views on immigration have also been highly controversial in the public sphere, prompting protestors to peacefully write messages such as “stop the kidnapping” outside of his home.
Other messages included “trans rights are human rights,” “DEI enriches us all,” “Hate has no home in Arlington,” “Stephen Miller is destroying democracy,” and “We love immigrants.”
Katie Miller shared a video of her removing the messages with a garden hose on September 14. The post came just days after the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.
“To the ‘Tolerant Left’ who spent their day trying to intimidate us in the house where we have three young children: We will not back down,” Katie Miller wrote. “We will not cower in fear. We will double down. Always, For Charlie.”
The family’s Arlington home has six bedrooms, according to the property’s listing. It also has a “boutique style dressing room,” a “spa-inspired bath,” and “comprehensive security.”
Arlington largely leans towards the Democratic Party during elections, with Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Steve Baker claiming that 78 percent of the county cast their ballot for Kamala Harris in 2024.
The Independent has contacted Stephen Miller’s realtor, Daniel Heider, for comment.
