Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller has prompted a wave of outrage and mockery online Monday for claiming in comments about ongoing protests against federal agents that the U.S. has never tolerated “unlawful riotous assemblies” at federal buildings.

“When in our history have we tolerated unlawful riotous assemblies night after night around FBI buildings, or ATF buildings, or DEA buildings?” Miller said during an interview on CNN. “This is the textbook definition of domestic terrorism.”

As many online were quick to point out, one of the first actions of the second Trump administration was to cancel prosecutions or issue pardons to over 1,500 people who were involved in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in which a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Hill in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

“We’re drawing a blank, let us get back to you Stephen,” the Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee wrote on X, posting a photo showing demonstrators with batons and shields trying to force their way past a group of police defending a door into the Capitol during the riot.

ICE officers have indeed faced violent threats during the second Trump administration, including a sniper-style attack on an immigration office in Dallas last month that killed two detainees, but no mass protest against the agency has matched the violence of the Capitol riot.

open image in gallery White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller has accused a federal judge of waging a ‘legal insurrection’ by stopping the administration from sending federal troops into Portland, while seeming to downplay the insurrection that took place on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol ( Getty )

At least seven people, including a police officer, died in connection with the 2021 riot, while over 100 police officers were assaulted, one of the most violent attacks on law enforcement in U.S. history.

The White House and local officials have now offered differing narratives of the extent of violence and insurrection on the ground in Portland, Oregon, one of the Democratic-led cities where the Trump administration has deployed a large, military-style contingent of federal agents to bolster its immigration efforts and defend federal facilities that have faced protests.

Local officials, including the mayor of Portland, say months of protests outside an ICE building in the city have largely been peaceful, and that it was the arrival of large numbers of masked federal agents that inflamed the situation.

In rulings over the weekend in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s attempt to send National Guard troops into Portland, a federal judge seemed to agree.

open image in gallery The Trump administration gave pardons and commutations to over 1,000 MAGA supporters who faced charges or prison sentences for their role in the January 6 Capitol riot, one of the most violent attacks on the federal government in U.S. history ( AFP/Getty )

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, appointed by Trump in his first term, found the president had overstepped his statutory authority to send in the military and that White House claims of an ongoing rebellion in Portland were “untethered to the facts,” given police reports showing declining protest activity.

President Trump, meanwhile, has claimed Portland is “burning to the ground,” while Miller has described the ruling, which the administration has appealed, as a “legal insurrection.”