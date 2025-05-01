Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller argued in front of the press corps on Thursday that Americans would rather buy more expensive American dolls for their children than Chinese-made ones amid President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

Miller’s comments come after Trump’s remark on Wednesday that parents may have to buy fewer toys for their children because of the tariffs.

“Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally,” the president said during a cabinet meeting.

The following day, Miller took to the podium in the press briefing room, arguing that Trump “was making the point that I think almost every American consumer agrees with.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller argued on Thursday that Americans would be willing to pay more for higher-quality toys made in the U.S. amid the administration’s trade war with China ( Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

“If you had a choice between a doll from China, that might have, say, lead paint in it that is not as well constructed, as a doll made in America that has a higher environmental and regulatory standard and that is made to a higher degree of quality, and those two products are both on Amazon, that yes, you probably would be willing to pay more for a better-made American product,” he said.

“But here’s the key point: with the tax cuts, the regulation cuts, the energy price decrease, and everything else that President Trump is doing to unleash this era of American prosperity and prevent the road we were on, to get off that road of financial ruin and doom, means that it will be cheaper than ever to manufacture in America,” Miller claimed.

The deputy chief of staff for policy appeared to argue that the higher quality of American-made products is because of better regulations, even as he said that Trump would cut back on such constraints.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in March that “access to cheap goods is not the essence of the American dream.”

This comes as toy retailers are cutting back on their Christmas orders due to Trump’s taxes on imports impacting supply chains.

Chinese factories produce almost 80 percent of all toys and 90 percent of all Christmas goods sold in the U.S., The New York Times noted.

At this time of the year, toy production, as well as the production of Christmas trees and decorations, tends to have begun as it takes about four to five months to make, package, and ship the goods to the U.S.

Greg Ahearn is the chief executive of the Toy Association. The U.S. industry group represents 850 toymakers.

“We have a frozen supply chain that is putting Christmas at risk,” he told The Times. “If we don’t start production soon, there’s a high probability of a toy shortage this holiday season.”