Putin ally tells Lindsey Graham to ‘Work on America’ in response to peace talk demands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former president and prime minister of Russia brushed off Senator Lindsey Graham’s demand to “get to the peace table” and end the war with Ukraine, saying neither he nor President Donald Trump could stop Russia from its military objectives.

Dmitry Medvedev, a high-ranking Russian official who currently serves as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, snarkily responded to Graham on X on Monday after the South Carolina senator echoed Trump’s request for Russia to negotiate to end the war.

“To those in Russia who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloodbath between Russia and Ukraine: You and your customers will soon be sadly mistaken. You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president,” Graham told Medvedev. “Get to the peace table.”

But Medvedev waved off Graham’s threat, insisting, “It’s not for you or Trump to dictate when to ‘get at the peace table.’”

“Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved. Work on America first, gramps!” Medvedev said.

open image in gallery Dmitry Medvedev, a high-ranking Russian official, brushed off Senator Lindsey Graham after he echoed Trump’s demands for Russia to go to the peace table ( Getty Images )

The exchange between Medvedev and Graham occurred on the same day that Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had 10 to 12 days to make progress on a peace deal to stop the war with Ukraine, or Russia would face “severe tariffs.”

Russia invaded Ukraine more than three years ago, and since then, the two countries have been battling. Ukraine has relied heavily on support from allies, including the U.S., to fight Russia.

Trump had initially opposed providing Ukraine with financial, humanitarian, and military aid. He heavily campaigned on the idea that he could “end” the war between Russia and Ukraine swiftly. However, it’s proven difficult for the U.S. president.

Earlier this month, Trump said he would give Putin 50 days to strike a deal. However, he shortened that timeframe on Monday while expressing some frustration with Putin’s lack of effort in striking a ceasefire.

open image in gallery Medvedev warned Trump that giving Russia an ultimatum would lead to war between Russia and the US ( SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images )

Hours later, Medvedev took to X to warn Trump that “playing the ultimatum game with Russia” would lead to war between Russia and the United States.

That’s when Graham stepped in to demand Russia begin peace negotiations.

The Independent has asked Graham’s office for comment.

From Medvedev’s response, it appeared Russia is in no hurry to stop the fighting in Ukraine. That was all but formally confirmed on Monday evening after Russia bombarded Ukraine with a series of missiles.

At least 22 people were killed as part of the Russian strikes, which targeted a Ukrainian prison camp and a Ukrainian hospital. At least one of those people killed was a pregnant woman, the Washington Post reported.

Should Russia fail to come to the peace table talks, Trump could impose hefty sanctions – which would be on top of the sanctions the U.S. has already imposed on Russia.

Graham, who has largely supported the U.S. sending aid to Ukraine, has co-sponsored bipartisan legislation that would impose a 500 percent tariff on imported goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products.