Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine after White House clash with Zelensky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has reportedly paused all military aid to Ukraine.

The decision, reported by Bloomberg News, comes after a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday descended into chaos amid a larger fraying of the U.S.-Ukraine alliance.

The president is reportedly reviewing whether Zelensky is willing to engage in good-faith efforts at making peace with Russia, a Defense Department official told the outlet.

"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause," a Trump administration official told Fox News.

The decision will pause more than $1 billion in arms and ammunition for Ukraine that’s been ordered or is in the production process, The New York Times reports.

It will also halt hundreds of millions of dollars of arms tied to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, in which Ukraine uses U.S. funds to buy gear from American defense firms, per the paper.

Any major, long-term change in the flow of U.S. military support to Ukraine could have disastrous impacts on the country’s defense, given that officials have said Ukraine only has supplies to keep fighting Russia at current levels until the summer.

A Trump official told The Associated Press they want to see that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is “committed” to reaching a peace deal with Russia, and fast.

The official added that the dramatic move is meant to ensure continued support is “contributing to a solution.”

Just days ago, the U.S. and Ukraine looked set to ink a rare minerals deal that would give America access to Ukrainian resources, which both sides hoped would deepen ties between the countries as part of the larger peace process to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, the tide quickly turned during the televised Friday meeting, with the Republican administration accusing Zelensky of overstepping and being ungrateful when he began discussing the need for deeper security guarantees to deter further aggression from Russia.

The Ukrainians were then asked to leave the White House, and Trump allies soon began calling for Zelensky’s resignation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.