Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says Putin has ‘10 or 12 days’ to reach a ceasefire deal
US president says he is ‘disappointed’ with lack of progress towards ending war
Donald Trump said he would shorten his 50-day deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine and avoid sanctions to “10 or 12 days”.
“I'm disappointed in President Putin,” the US president said, speaking alongside British prime minister Keir Starmer ahead of their meeting in Scotland. “I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number.”
An hour later, he told reporters the deadline would be cut to “10 or 12 days” from that moment, meaning it would be either 5 or 7 August.
Trump previously set a 50-day deadline starting 14 July for Putin to avoid what he described as “very severe tariffs” during a meeting in the Oval Office with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte.
Putin has repeatedly said any peace deal would require Ukraine withdrawing from the four eastern regions illegally annexed by Moscow in September 2022 and partially controlled by its forces.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Trump had demonstrated a “clear stance and expressed determination” by shortening his deadline for Russia to negotiate peace.
One dead after Ukrainian drone strikes hit Rostov region, claims Russia
A series of Ukrainian drone attacks targeted Russia’s Rostov region, killing one person and causing a fire at a train station, local officials said, according to Reuters.
Acting governor Yuri Slyusar said on Telegram that a car was hit in the town of Salsk, which killed the driver. A separate strike sparked a fire at Salsk railway station, though no injuries were reported.
Zelensky says Trump showed ‘clear stance’ on deadline to Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky said Donald Trump demonstrated a “clear stance and expressed determination” after the US president shortened his latest deadline for Russia to negotiate peace.
Trump on Monday revised his timeline to “10 or 12 days”, down from a previous 50-day deadline.
“I’m very disappointed. I’m disappointed in President Putin. Very disappointed in him. So we’re going to have to look, and I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number,” he said.
