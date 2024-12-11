RFK Jr pushes for CIA spy daughter-in-law to join Trump administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Robert F Kennedy Jr’s daughter-in-law and former campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, is reportedly attempting to join the next Trump administration as the deputy director of the CIA.

RFK Jr has been making calls to push for his daughter-in-law’s possible nomination, according to Axios. The deputy director doesn’t have to be confirmed by the Senate.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated John Ratcliffe, a former House member from Texas and director of national intelligence during his first term, to be the director of the CIA.

The position of deputy director at the CIA is one of the top intelligence jobs that Trump has yet to nominate anyone for. Last month, Politico noted that Trump’s FBI pick, Kash Patel, and former Trump administration official, Cliff Sims, were both attempting to get the post.

Fox Kennedy detailed her almost decade at the agency in her 2019 memoir, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. With the book, Fox Kennedy provided one of the most thorough accounts of working at the agency. She has said that she was recruited in her early 20s and that she was one of the youngest women officers.

Robert F Kennedy Jr has reportedly been making calls on behalf of his daughter-in-law to join the Trump administration ( AFP via Getty Images )

She added that she was a “nonofficial cover.” This meant that she was acting as a citizen under a fake identity and that she had no diplomatic protections.

Fox Kennedy is reported to have sent in the memoir to the publisher without getting it cleared by the CIA Publication Review Board, which created a stir within the agency.

The board usually approves material from officers before it’s in the public eye to make sure that important intelligence remains under wraps, journalist Yashar Ali noted at the time.

Fox Kennedy took on the role of RFK Jr’s campaign manager in October last year as he attempted to get on the ballot in all states as an independent candidate.

Kennedy ended his campaign in August and endorsed Trump. Last month, the president-elect nominated Kennedy to be his secretary of Health and Human Services.