RFK Jr branded Donald Trump a potential sociopath, a “terrible human being,” and the “worst president ever” during a recent text exchange.

Despite his feelings toward Trump, he despises Joe Biden even more, calling him "more dangerous to the Republic and the planet" than the former president, according to a profile published in The New Yorker.

And even though he thinks Trump is the worst president ever, Kennedy reportedly would still be willing to work for him if he wins in 2024.

The two presidential hopefuls shared a phone call ahead of the Republican National Convention last month, and a leaked video of the call showed a Trump spokesperson saying they agreed with some of Kennedy's vaccine conspiracy theories.

Trump can also be heard in the video saying that he hoped the independent would "do something" and that it would be "so good," though it's unclear what he meant by that comment.

Kennedy later apologized that the call was leaked.

In The New Yorker profile, Amaryllis Fox, Kennedy's daughter-in-law and campaign director, told the outlet that Trump had asked the independent if there was "something that you want to do" in his potential administration.

She confirmed that her father-in-law was not opposed to serving under Trump, should he win in 2024. Fox mentioned that the Department of Health and Human Services was specifically discussed and that Kennedy found the possibility "incredibly interesting."

Kennedy also reportedly would be open to working for presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris if she wins in 2024.

The long-shot candidate is still a ways away from posing any major threat to either of the candidates — a recent polling index by Decision Desk HQ found him sitting at 4.2 percent of the total vote — but questions remain over which candidate will suffer more due to his inclusion in the race.

While third parties have always struggled to make significant waves in US presidential elections, Kennedy has done better than most outside candidates in recent elections.

That said, some of his comments and beliefs have raised eyebrows among the electorate. Kennedy revealed earlier this year that a worm apparently ate a part of his brain and then died. He also previously suggested that Jewish people were somehow immune to Covid-19.

The independent also revealed in the New Yorker profile that it was he who dumped a dead bear cub in Central Park in 2014, solving a decade-old mystery.

He said he found the bear cub's carcass and did not kill the animal.