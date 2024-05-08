RFK Jr says a worm ate part of his brain and then died inside his head

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Anti-vaccine activist turned independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has revealed that a worm ate part of his brain and then died inside his head.

According to The New York Times, Mr Kennedy made the bizarre admission during a deposition held as part of his 2012 divorce proceeding.

He reportedly said he’d begun to experience “cognitive problems” and both short and long-term memory loss in 2010, not long after his uncle, the late Massachusetts senator Edward Kennedy, died from the effects of brain cancer.

The Times said the record of his 2012 deposition showed Mr Kennedy had initially feared he, too, had a brain tumour.

But he received a second opinion from a doctor in New York who told him the cause of his problems — and a dark spot on his brain scans — was a dead parasite.

Mr Kennedy testified that the doctor had told him that the dark spot on the scans “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died”.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks about environmental challenges during the Earth X conference in April 2024 ( EPA )

He also said in his 2012 deposition that he has suffered from mercury poisoning that has caused neurological issues.

“I have cognitive problems, clearly,” he said at the time. “I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me.”

RFK Jr, the son of late New York senator and attorney general Robert F Kennedy, told the Times in an interview that the poisoning was caused by eating too much fish.

“I loved tuna fish sandwiches. I ate them all the time,” he said.

The admission raises questions about RFK Jr’s health at a time when the 70-year-old environmental lawyer and long-shot presidential hopeful has used his relative youth compared to his major-party rivals, President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump, to argue that he is healthier and fitter than both to run the country.

But the anti-vaccine activist and conspiracy theorist has had other health problems, including a history of drug addiction, which he has openly discussed in the past.