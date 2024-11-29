Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
Trump’s health secretary pick RFK Jr shows Americans how to cook Thanksgiving turkey ‘the MAHA way’

RFK Jr deep-fried the turkey while standing barefoot next to the boiling vat of tallow

Rhian Lubin
Friday 29 November 2024 08:50 EST
Robert F Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump’s choice for health secretary, has shared a video showing Americans how to cook Thanksgiving turkey the so-called “MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) way.”

In the tutorial posted on X, RFK Jr is seen deep-frying a Thanksgiving turkey while his wife Cheryl Hines looks on with apparent concern.

The vaccine skeptic who could soon be in charge of the nation’s health explains that he is cooking the turkey in beef tallow.

Standing barefoot next to the boiling vat of tallow, RFK Jr doesn’t wear any gloves as he lowers the turkey into the oil.

At one point, he offers Hines some of the meat, to which she replies that she doesn’t eat it.

RFK Jr’s lack of safety precautions were mocked on social media.

“Taking a huge turkey out of boiling oil in bare feet is the most RFK thing possible,” one person said on X.

RFK Jr before frying the turkey in the vat
RFK Jr before frying the turkey in the vat (@RobertKennedyJr/X)

“Video of RFK deep frying a turkey in beef tallow which is incredibly stupid. If even a tiny bit of that tallow overflows, the whole thing will go up like Hiroshima and take the house with it. Brilliant,” another person added.

“Doing this barefoot is insane,” someone else said.

RFK Jr, who was pictured earlier this month on Trump’s private jet tucking into McDonald’s with the president-elect, has reportedly teamed up with Melania Trump on a new campaign to improve the Republican’s diet.

The president-elect’s penchant for fast food is no secret, with his 2,400-calorie McDonald’s order of choice consisting of two Big Macs and two Fillet-O-Fish, washed down with a chocolate milkshake.

Trump, Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr, RFK Jr and Speaker Mike Johnson tuck into a McDonald’s
Trump, Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr, RFK Jr and Speaker Mike Johnson tuck into a McDonald’s (Donald Trump Jr/x)

And so the incoming first lady and RFK Jr are said to be “ganging up” on the president-elect in a bid to urge him to swap out his French fries for French beans.

“Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies for energy and to improve his overall well-being,” a source told Page Six.

Melania is said to have taken a more hands on approach to improving her husband’s nutrition, “cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron,” the source said.

The former independent presidential candidate has already taken aim at processed foods in school lunches and pledged to get toxic chemicals out of the food supply, pushing his MAHA mandate as Trump’s health secretary pick.

