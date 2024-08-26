Support truly

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford has condemned actor Cheryl Hines after her husband, Robert F Kennedy Jr, endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential bid.

Kennedy, known popularly by the initialism RFK Jr, dropped out of the presidential race last week and endorsed the divisive former president in his attempt for re-election.

Hines is best known for playing Larry David’s wife Cheryl on the hit HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Whitford, who played the sassy political advisor Josh Lyman in The West Wing, is a vocal supporter of the Democratic Party.

Writing on X/Twitter, he made reference to past sexual misconduct claims against Trump in a post calling out Hines.

“Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent,” he said, referring to her “lunatic husband” throwing his support behind a man who “brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights”.

“Gutsy,” he added. “Great example for the kids. Profile in courage.”

open image in gallery Bradley Whitford and Cheryl Hines ( Getty )

Trump has faced a number of claims of sexual misconduct over the years, and is also facing a high-profile legal battle over criminal charges of fraud, election subversion, and obstruction.

Hines, who has previously criticised Trump, issued a statement shortly after her husband dropped out of the presidential race, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity.

“Over the last year and a half, I have met some extraordinary people from all parties — Democrats, Republicans and independents. It’s been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other. It has been an eye-opening, transformative and endearing journey.”

Hines has previously condemned Trump for his personal attacks, citing the time when the former president shared a disparaging comment about the wife of then-rival Ted Cruz.

“I know it’s going to be bad,” Hines said. “But these politicians are Teflon. They’re like nobody I’ve ever seen. I think back to Trump. Remember the early days of Trump when he insulted Ted Cruz’s wife about her looks?

“That’s so ridiculous and disrespectful that he would say something disrespectful about Ted Cruz’s wife,” she added to THR. “She has nothing to do with any of this. And I’m sure Ted Cruz will never forget that.”