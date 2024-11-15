Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump made an not-so-subtle dig at Robert F Kennedy Jr just hours after nominating the vaccine skeptic and former third-party presidential candidate to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

The president-elect delivered brief remarks at the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday night in front of several of his high-ranking new hires including Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard and self-styled “First Buddy” Elon Musk.

“There’s another great mind and great guy and so popular. And I think he’s right, he wants to make people healthy. It’s driven him pretty wild over the last number of years,” Trump began, referring to RFK Jr.

“Today, I nominated him for, I guess, if you like health and if you like people that live a long time, it’s the most important position, RFK Jr.”

But, after praising his future HHS secretary, Trump took a thinly-veiled swipe at “Bobby.”

“I just looked at the news reports. People like you, Bobby,” Trump continued, addressing RFK Jr by his pet name.

“Don’t get too popular Bobby,” he added.

open image in gallery Trump cracked jokes at the expensr of RFK Jr and Musk ( AP )

Raising his hand to his forehead, Trump warned: “You’ve reached about the level.”

Trump made a joke at Musk’s expense too, following reports that the MAGA megadonor has spent “nearly every day” at Mar-a-Lago since the election.

“Elon, what a job, what a job he does,” Trump said of his incoming joint head of the new Department of Governmental Efficiency, adding that his IQ is “about as high as they get”.

He then quipped: “He’s great, he happens to be a really good guy. You know, he likes this place. I can’t get him out of here.”

Trump announced on Thursday afternoon that he was nominating the vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theorist to lead America’s largest public health body.

open image in gallery Trump’s Attorney General pick Matt Gaetz with RFK Jr at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday ( REUTERS )

“I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS),” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health.”

It came as no surprise, with Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt referring to RFK Jr as qualified and mentioning him as someone who would likely be joining the administration in a Fox News interview earlier in the day.

But the former presidential candidate is likely to face resistance from Democrats in the Senate and may well pick up more than a handful of GOP defections as well during the confirmation process.