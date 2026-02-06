Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republicans are reportedly considering the real possibility of losing their majority in the upcoming midterm elections as the public sours on President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement and the economy.

Trump has been pressuring House Republicans to prepare to fight for their seats, given the slim majority they currently hold in Congress’s lower chamber. But two Republican strategists told Axios this week that they believe the Republican majority in the Senate may also be difficult to maintain.

"A year ago, I would have told you we were almost guaranteed to win the Senate," one of the GOP operatives told Axios after reviewing internal polling.

"Today, I would have to tell you it's far less certain,” they added.

The Republican operatives said polling shows Senate races in red states such as Alaska, Iowa, Georgia and Ohio may be more competitive than expected.

open image in gallery Trump’s focus on immigration enforcement, foreign interference and his tariff policy does not appear to resonate with voters ( Getty Images )

The most recent sign of shakiness for Republicans was the Democrats’ recent win in a Texas special election.

The newly-elected Rep. Taylor Rehmet flipped a traditionally red congressional district in the Fort Worth area, ending Republicans’ three-decade-long reign.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska told CNN the win should serve as a “warning” to his party about staying on message with the border and inflation.

“It should be a warning, and I think we’ve got to respond,” Republican Rep. Don Bacon told CNN this week.

In November, Democrats won many of the major local and state elections across the country – indicating that Republicans’ messaging was not resonating with swing voters. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill held onto Democrats’ leadership streak, which had not happened since the 1960s. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger became the first woman to hold the position in her state.

The Democrats’ big win was associated with their successful messaging on affordability, which is consistently a top issue for Americans.

open image in gallery Nationwide protests opposing Trump and his sweeping use of executive power indicate a motivated resistance against the president ( Getty Images )

Trump has tried to take back that narrative, insisting that Republicans are making everyday necessities less expensive for people. But polling shows that many voters aren’t buying into his pitch.

The president’s signature economic policy, tariffs, has increased consumer prices, according to the Consumer Price Index – although Trump denies that. It has also kept inflation at a steady rate, which some economists believe could be lower if tariffs were not in place.

While Trump touts that he’s focused on making life more affordable for many, his preoccupations with building a multi-million-dollar ballroom, intervening in foreign conflicts in hopes of winning the coveted Nobel Peace Prize and deporting undocumented immigrants signals the contrary to some voters.

The administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement, which has led to the death of at least two U.S. citizens, is no longer an absolute winning message the same way it was during Trump’s campaign. Videos of families being ripped apart have flooded social media, anecdotes about children who have grown up in the U.S. being deported with their parents and the fact that most of those apprehended have no criminal record has led to a drop in immigration approval from independent voters.

While it may be too early for polls to show how voters are planning to cast their ballots this November, early surveys indicate Republicans have work to do.