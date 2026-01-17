Abigail Spanberger makes history being sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor
Democrat Abigail Spanberger sworn into office as Virginia's first female governor
Abigail Spanberger made history on Saturday, sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor. The Democrat took her oath at noon amidst a cold drizzle outside the state Capitol, ending centuries of male leadership in the state’s highest office.
Spanberger defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, succeeding Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Her inauguration signals a new chapter for Democrats wielding power in Virginia, even as Republican President Donald Trump occupies the White House.
The day also saw two other significant inaugurations: Ghazala F Hashmi became the first Muslim woman to hold statewide office in the U.S. as lieutenant governor, and Jay Jones was sworn in as Virginia’s first Black attorney general.
A former CIA case officer and member of Congress, Ms Spanberger’s November victory made her the state’s 75th governor. This is a historic first, as only men have held the post since Virginia became a commonwealth in 1776, with no woman serving as a colonial governor prior.
She will now be formally addressed as "Madam Governor" or, by some officials, "her excellency."
While traditional protocol, outlined in "A Guide to Virginia Protocol and Traditions," suggests morning coats for men and dark suits for women – a tradition upheld by many, including her husband – Spanberger chose to wear all white.
This sartorial choice, with a gold pin on her long white coat, is seen as a potential tribute to the women’s suffrage movement.
