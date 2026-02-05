Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After days of speculation over exactly what President Donald Trump meant when he called on Republicans to "take over" American elections, the commander in chief has clarified that he will accept the 2026 midterm results — but only if they are "honest."

On Wednesday, Trump told NBC News’ Tom Llamas that he will only accept the results of the 2026 midterm elections if they are "honest," and that if he believes they aren't, then "something else has to happen."

He made the comment after Llamas asked him to clarify what he meant when he called to "nationalize" the elections. Under the U.S. Constitution, the states are given the right to oversee elections. The process has limited input from the federal government.

“I didn’t say ‘nationalize,’” Trump claimed. “I said there are some areas in the country that are extremely corrupt. They have very corrupt elections. Take a look at Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta. There are some areas that are unbelievably corrupt."

Trump provided no evidence to suggest any kind of corruption related to elections was occurring in any of the cities he listed. The cities he listed typically vote for Democrats.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump told NBC Nightly News' Tom Llamas that he will only accept the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections if they are 'honest,' and refused to confirm that he will leave office in early 2029 at the end of his second term ( NBC Nightly News )

Further, Trump either forgot or is lying about using the word "nationalize."

“The Republicans should say, we want to take over, we should take over the voting, the voting in at least many, 15 places," Trump told former deputy director of the FBI Dan Bongino in a podcast Monday. "The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

After insisting that he hadn't used the word, the president pivoted to talk about voter ID laws and Democratic opposition to the SAVE Act, which, if passed, would require voters to present proof of citizenship before they can cast a vote.

"If Democrats don’t want voter ID, if they don’t want voter ID, that means they want to cheat. We can’t allow cheating in elections," Trump said.

open image in gallery An election worker processes absentee ballots at State Farm Arena on November 2, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta is one of the cities that President Donald Trump called ‘corrupt’ in February 2026 amid his calls for Republicans to ‘take over’ national elections ( Getty Images )

During the 2020 election, Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him more than 11,000 votes.

Trump’s response focusing on the SAVE Act seems to be in line with current White House messaging. After Trump’s calls to nationalize the election were met with outrage from Democrats and mostly silence from congressional Republicans, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted the president was just endorsing the SAVE Act and not supporting the dismantling of states’ constitutional rights.

“What the president was referring to is the SAVE Act, which is a huge, common-sense piece of legislation that Republicans have supported, that President Trump is committed to signing into law during his term,” Leavitt told reporters.

She made her comments on Tuesday, the same day that Trump told reporters that he thought the federal government should "get involved" in the elections due to "corruption." He said that if the states “can’t count the votes legally and honestly, then somebody else should take over."

“Look at some of the places — that horrible corruption on elections — and the federal government should not allow that,” he said on Tuesday. “The federal government should get involved.”

Trump echoed many of the same points on Wednesday, telling Llamas that if the states can't conduct an election "honestly, and it can’t be done properly and timely, then something else has to happen."

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks to NBC Nightly News' Tom Llamas during a Wednesday interview. Trump told Llamas that he believed there was 'corruption' in the voting processes of several cities, all of which typically lean towards Democrats in elections ( NBC Nightly News )

Llamas then asked Trump if he would trust the election results if the Republicans lose control of Congress.

“I will, if the elections are honest,” Trump said. “Look, I — the last one that wants to complain. I just had a great election. They say one of the greatest elections, you will agree, ever. Won all seven swing states, won 84 percent of the counties in America. That’s why the map is all red. We just had a great election. I believe there was cheating. I think there was cheating. But, it was too big to rig.”

There is no evidence that widespread voter fraud occurred during the 2024 election.

The midterms weren't the only elections that came up during the interview. Llamas also asked the president if there was any scenario in which he'd serve a third term.

"Wouldn't it be terrible if I gave you the answer that you're looking for? It would make life so much less exciting," Trump said. "I only do this for one reason: Make America Great Again."

Under the U.S. Constitution, Trump cannot legally be elected to a third term as president.