Scalise beats Trump-backed Jordan for Republican speaker nomination

Majority Leader Steve Scalise has defeated Ohio Rep Jim Jordan to win the Republican Party nomination to be Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The vote was 113-99 in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday morning. A loud cheer was heard by reporters as the result was announced.

Mr Scalise will now need to muster 217 votes on the floor of the House to become speaker and second in line to the presidency. A full chamber vote is scheduled for 3pm ET this afternoon.

This will require the backing of almost all of the GOP conference — just five members could block him from winning the gavel.

The triumph of Mr Scalise is especially notable given that he defeated Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate for the role. His nomination follows the recent dramatic ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Speaking to reporters after winning the nomination, Mr Scalise said: “First I want to thank my House Republican colleagues for just designating me as the speaker.

“Obviously we still have work to do we’re going to have to go upstairs on the House floor and resove this and then get the House open again.

“We have a lot of work to do, not just in the House [but] for the people of this country – we see how dangerous of a world it is and how things can change so quickly.

“We need to makes sure we’re sending a message to people throughout the world that the house is open and doing the people’s business.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of House Republicans to vote on candidates for Speaker of the House on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 in Washington (AP)

58-year-old Mr Scalise previously served in the Louisiana state House and had a very brief tenure in the state Senate before he joined the US House in 2008, picking up Bobby Jindal’s seat when he became governor.

Addressing colleagues in a letter on 4 October as he outlined his reasons for running for the speakership, Mr Scalise mentioned being shot at a 2017 congressional baseball practice, thanking those who “saved my life” during the incident.

“I firmly believe this Conference is a family. When I was shot in 2017, it was Members of this Conference who saved my life on that field. When I made it to the hospital and my family was told my chances of surviving were low, it was the prayers from all of you that carried us through,” he said.

“You know my leadership style I’ve displayed as your Majority Leader and Whip. I have a proven track record of bringing together the diverse array of viewpoints within our Conference to build consensus where others thought it impossible,” he added.

Mr Scalise was gravely wounded in the shooting that took place as Republicans were practising ahead of a charity game, with the recovery taking months following concerns that he might not make it through.