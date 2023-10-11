McCarthy won’t endorse anyone for House speaker as forum begins - Live

✕ Close Related video: Matt Gaetz denies House speaker turmoil is hampering US response to Israel

House Republicans held a key candidate forum on Tuesday where lawmakers debated who should become the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

A vote is expected on Wednesday to replace the role left vacant after Kevin McCarthy was unceremoniously ousted last week.

Two candidates – Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan – have officially entered the race but questions are mounting as to whether either of them has enough support to get the 217 votes needed to take the gavel.

Neither frontrunner made any hard promises or concessions to their colleagues during the forum, according to reports, so much remains to be seen.

Speaking to Fox News radio, Mr McCarthy said he wouldn’t throw his weight behind either candidate.

“From the position I am in today, let the conference make that decision. I shouldn’t put my thumb on the scale,” he said.