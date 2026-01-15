Renee Good’s family hire George Floyd lawyers to investigate her killing by ICE agent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Renee Good, shot dead by ICE agents on January 7, has hired the law firm which represented George Floyd’s loved ones after his killing by police.

Good, 37, was killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in an incident that has inflamed tensions in the city. The shooting was quickly branded an act of self-defense by the Trump administration despite an ongoing investigation into the circumstances.

Now Chicago-based firm Romanucci & Blandin has said it is investigating the incident on behalf of Good’s family. The company’s previous investigation into Floyd’s killing ended with his family receiving $27 million from the City of Minneapolis.

“What happened to Renee is wrong, contrary to established policing practices and procedures, and should never happen in today’s America,” the firm wrote in a statement.

open image in gallery Renee Nicole Good was shot dead by and ICE agent on January 7 ( Facebook )

Antonio M. Romanucci, a founding partner at the company, added that it will be providing updates on the firm’s investigation.

“People in Minneapolis and across this country truly, truly care about what happened to Renee Good on January 7, 2026, and are committed to understanding how she could have been killed on the street after dropping her child off at school,” he wrote.

“They want to know what could and should have been done to let Renee live and pick her child up safely from school that afternoon.”

The firm is representing both Becca Good, the victim’s partner, as well as her parents and siblings.

open image in gallery Good’s death has prompted outrage across the country ( AP )

Video footage of the killing quickly went viral, with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem insisting that Good had been engaged in “domestic terrorism.” The city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, described those claims as “bull****.”

After she was shot, protests were held in cities across the U.S. with local residents demanding that Donald Trump withdraw the federal agents that he had flooded into the city as part of his immigration crackdown.

Good’s family has shared a letter with USA Today thanking locals for showing support.

open image in gallery She was killed inside her vehicle, shortly after dropping off her 6-year-old child ( Getty )

"We want to thank everyone who has reached out in support of Renee and our family. The kind of unending care we’ve been given during this time is exactly the kind that she gave to everyone," Good’s family wrote. "Nae was the beautiful light of our family and brought joy to anyone she met.

“She was relentlessly hopeful and optimistic, which was contagious,” the letter continued. “We all already miss her more than words could ever express."

The shooting has left the country divided, as the FBI investigation into the case continues.

A YouGov poll found that 61 percent of Republicans believe that the shooting was justified, with 88 percent of Democrats thinking the opposite. Around 58 percent of independents felt that the shooting was unjustified.