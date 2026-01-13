Over half of Republicans believe the Renee Good shooting was justified, poll finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than half of Republicans believe the fatal shooting of Renee Good was justified, a new poll has found.

Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was inside her car when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot her in Minneapolis on January 7. President Donald Trump has framed the shooting as self-defense and claimed the mother of three had run over the agent with her car, with both sides contesting what video of the shocking incident actually shows.

A YouGov poll taken in the days after Good’s death found that 61 percent of Republicans found the amount of force used by the ICE agent in the shooting as justified, while 15 percent thought it was not justified and 24 percent were unsure. An overwhelming majority of Democrats, 88 percent, found the shooting unjustified, as did 58 percent of independents.

Putting political party aside, as a whole, 53 percent of survey respondents thought the shooting was not justified, while 28 percent found it justified and 18 percent were unsure.

open image in gallery More than half of Republicans believe the fatal shooting of Renee Good was justified, a new poll has found ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images )

Footage of the shooting appears to show Good reversing her car and then driving forward, turning to the right as the officer standing in front of the vehicle fires his gun at her three times.

Anti-ICE protests erupted across the country over the weekend following Good’s death. Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Minneapolis, New York, Washington, D.C. and other cities on Saturday, holding up signs that read, “ICE off our streets for Good,” and “Justice for Renee Good.”

Trump defended his massive immigration crackdown in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

“Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention,” the president said, adding that “all the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood.”

open image in gallery Anti-ICE protests erupted across the country over the weekend following Good’s death ( Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images )

Trump continued: “Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people. FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”

open image in gallery Good was inside her car when an ICE agent fatally shot her in Minneapolis on January 7 ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images )

The president was referring to a massive fraud scandal in Minnesota, in which individuals, most of whom are Somali Americans, were accused of stealing at least hundreds of millions of federal dollars from welfare programs.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned in a Fox News interview Sunday that “hundreds more” federal agents were being sent to Minneapolis.