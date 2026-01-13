Over half of Republicans believe the Renee Good shooting was justified, poll finds
Good was inside her car when an ICE agent fatally shot her in Minneapolis on January 7
More than half of Republicans believe the fatal shooting of Renee Good was justified, a new poll has found.
Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was inside her car when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot her in Minneapolis on January 7. President Donald Trump has framed the shooting as self-defense and claimed the mother of three had run over the agent with her car, with both sides contesting what video of the shocking incident actually shows.
A YouGov poll taken in the days after Good’s death found that 61 percent of Republicans found the amount of force used by the ICE agent in the shooting as justified, while 15 percent thought it was not justified and 24 percent were unsure. An overwhelming majority of Democrats, 88 percent, found the shooting unjustified, as did 58 percent of independents.
Putting political party aside, as a whole, 53 percent of survey respondents thought the shooting was not justified, while 28 percent found it justified and 18 percent were unsure.
Footage of the shooting appears to show Good reversing her car and then driving forward, turning to the right as the officer standing in front of the vehicle fires his gun at her three times.
Anti-ICE protests erupted across the country over the weekend following Good’s death. Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Minneapolis, New York, Washington, D.C. and other cities on Saturday, holding up signs that read, “ICE off our streets for Good,” and “Justice for Renee Good.”
Trump defended his massive immigration crackdown in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.
“Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention,” the president said, adding that “all the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood.”
Trump continued: “Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people. FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”
The president was referring to a massive fraud scandal in Minnesota, in which individuals, most of whom are Somali Americans, were accused of stealing at least hundreds of millions of federal dollars from welfare programs.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned in a Fox News interview Sunday that “hundreds more” federal agents were being sent to Minneapolis.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks