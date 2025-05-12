Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV’s eldest brother shared a raft of pro-Donald Trump, anti-Democrat content on social media, including reposting a clip that branded former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “drunk c***.”

Just weeks before Leo, 69, emerged from the conclave as the first American to lead the Roman Catholic church, his brother Louis Prevost appeared to share several posts on Facebook in support of the Trump administration, while rebuking his Democrat friends.

In an April post, the elder Prevost shared a clip of then-California Representative Pelosi from 1996 expressing concerns about the trade deficit between the U.S. and China.

“These f***ing liberals crying about tariffs is just unreal. Do they not know that there is a thing called video?” the caption of the Facebook post, which Prevost did not write, read.

This development comes after the new pontiff, born Robert Prevost, 69, was already criticized by the MAGA movement for apparently opposing Trump’s America First agenda.

open image in gallery Louis Prevost, the oldest brother of Pope Leo XIV, shared the profane Facebook post about Nancy Pelosi last month ( EPA )

“Just listen to what this drunk c*** has to say. In the mid 90’s,” it added.

In another Facebook post on April 18, Prevost shared a video of a mock support group for those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, a faux illness which Republicans have described as the “acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction” to the president’s policies.

“For my upset, crying, and left-leaning friends and others suffering from TDS, this service seems right for you,” Prevost wrote.

In March, Prevost wrote: “Maybe it’s time to seriously consider isolationism and let Europe go their own way into complete socialism and ultimately communism.”

In other Facebook posts shared after Trump returned to office, Prevost voiced support for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency while commenting on gender issues and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Prior to former President Joe Biden stepping off the Democratic ticket last summer over concerns about his mental acuity, Prevost reshared a post, reading: “Please pray for the 33% who approve of Biden, that they be healed of their mental affliction.”

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV has already caused angst among some Trump loyalists, who claim he is not aligned with the president’s America First agenda ( Vatican Media )

Prevost told Newsmax in an interview over the weekend that his brother’s new role will force him to change some of his behavior.

“I’ve had to modify my activities and what I do, what I say, what I write in public spaces or say in public spaces. I’ve seen a couple already,” the Pope’s brother said. “I don’t want to get him in trouble or raise any grief or cause problems.”

The elder Prevost also confirmed that he has had political discussions with his brother in the past.

“When he was bishop or cardinal, we’d occasionally have discussions. He knows where I stand, I know where he stands, and now as Pope, there are going to be some differences there.”

Pope Leo, Louis, and their brother John Prevost grew up in the Chicago suburb of Dolton, Illinois.

While stating that the new pontiff had always sought peace, Louis Prevost told the New York Times that he was a conservative who disagreed with his brother on certain topics.

He also told the newspaper about what sort of pope he thought Leo might be.

“I think he’s going to be similar to [Pope] Francis, but maybe not quite as liberal-minded, you know, flexing the church rules quite so much,” Prevost said. “I think he’d be a little more conservative.”

John Prevost also made the headlines last week when he revealed that the pope was a Chicago White Sox fan, to the dismay of the Chicago Cubs supporters.