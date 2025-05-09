Is Pope Leo XIV a Chicago White Sox or Chicago Cubs fan?
The brother Robert Francis Prevost, who was chosen on Thursday as the first American pope, has revealed where his baseball allegiances lie
As Chicago-native Robert Francis Prevost walked out on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday, sports fans in unison had one question.
Does the American Pope root for the Chicago Cubs or the Chicago White Sox?
Robert Francis Prevost was selected by the conclave on Thursday evening as Pope Francis’ successor. The new pontiff, who chose the name Leo XIV, grew up in a southern suburb and attended a Catholic church and school on Chicago’s South Side.
Just over a week out from the MLB’s inaugural Rivalry Weekend, naturally, there was an important fact to clear up for locals: where Leo’s allegiances lie.
John Prevost, Leo’s older brother, had the answer – and the plume of White smoke from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney might have been telling.
“He was never, ever a Cubs fan,” the elder Prevost told local news station WGN. “So I don’t know where that came from. He was always a Sox fan.”
Father Gregory Sakowicz, rector of Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral, told reporters that the sun beamed down on the city when the new pope was announced.
Sakowicz, too, wondered where the new pontiff would throw his support in the face of a Crosstown Classic.
“I heard he's a Cubs fan,” he said, mistakenly, before chuckling: “Well, God bless him.”
The Cubs tried to claim Pope Leo as one of their own, posting on their X account: “Hey, Chicago. He’s a Cubs fan!”
“Not only would we welcome Pope Leo XIV to Wrigley Field,” Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “He could sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame.’”
After the pope’s brother spoke out, the White Sox released a statement celebrating their most distinguished fan.
“Family always knows best, and it sounds like Pope Leo XIV's lifelong fandom falls a little closer to 35th and Shields,” the club said in a statement. “Some things are bigger than baseball, and in this case, we're glad to have a White Sox fan represented at the Vatican.”
The team said that a pinstriped White Sox jersey with Leo’s name on it and a hat were already en route to Rome and welcomed him to Rate Field any time.
The new pope follows in the footsteps of another world leader who was a White Sox fan, former President Barack Obama, even though the 44th president could never escape allegations that he was a “fake baseball fan.”
