Pope Leo XIV live: First American pontiff Robert Prevost takes Catholic Church helm amid increasing global turmoil
The 69-year-old former cardinal was chosen to be the 267th pope by the Conclave after more than two-thirds of the cardinals voted for him to succeed the late Francis
Pope Leo XIV has made history after being elected the first American-born pontiff.
The 69-year-old former Robert Prevost was chosen to be the 267th pope by the Conclave Thursday after more than two-thirds of the cardinals voted for him to succeed the late Francis.
He now takes the helm of the Catholic Church and will lead 1.4 billion Roman Catholics around the world at a time of increasing global turmoil.
The pope prayed for peace in his first official remarks, but his words come against a backdrop of deadly wars, a long shadow of abuse within the church he now leads, and chaos and division at home under the Trump administration.
President Donald Trump celebrated the Chicago-born cardinal's papacy as a “great honor for our country,” while world leaders also reacted to the “historic day.”
But some Trump loyalists and MAGA faithful accused the pope of being “worse than Francis,” who was well known for his progressive values.
Leo will celebrate his first Mass as pope Friday at 11 a.m. local time, before delivering his first Sunday noon blessing from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said.
Rare footage from inside the Conclave to select the new Pope shows cardinals applauding Leo XIV as he left the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, 8 May.
Recap: Who is Robert Prevost? 'Dark horse' who is first American pope
American Robert Prevost has become the 267th pope, succeeding the late Francis as Leo XIV.
After the death of Argentine Pope Francis, many observers believed the cardinals would elect a European successor.
But cardinals voting in the conclave at the Vatican decided to go back to the Americas, with the 69-year-old Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishop from Chicago, the largest Archdiocese in North America.
Chicago-born Robert Prevost appointed 267th Pope
Pope Leo XIV thought there was 'no way' he would be pope - brother
Pope Leo XIV told his brother that there was “no way” he would be elected pontiff in the days before the Conclave.
“Last Saturday when I was at church, one of the priests came over and told me the odds in Las Vegas were 18 to 1,” John Prevost told The New York Times. “He didn’t have a doubt. He thought it would definitely be my brother.”
But Leo, formerly Robert Prevost, was almost certain that wouldn’t be the case when his brother called him that night.
“He said, ‘No way, not going to happen,’” Prevost told the newspaper.
The brothers are close – they usually talk every night on the phone and last August, Leo stayed with Prevost at his Illinois home for a few weeks.
Prevost said that his brother is likely to follow in the footsteps of the late Pope Francis, and said they were “two of a kind.”
Leo will be “looking out for the disenfranchised, he will be looking out for the poor, he will be looking out for those who don’t have a voice.”
Prevost was pictured outside his home Thursday holding a portrait of the three brothers as boys while he answered reporters’ questions.
Australian Catholics welcome 'humble, gentle' Pope Leo XIV
Australian Catholics and politicians have welcomed the new Pope Leo XIV, hoping he would continue to support peace and social justice like his predecessor.
Brother Mark O’Connor, head of communications for the Catholic archdiocese of Parramatta, said he had the opportunity to meet the new pope and described him as a “humble, gentle leader”.
“He’s not different from Pope Francis in terms of vision, but maybe in style,” he said. “He’s more low key.”
Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, the president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, extended his wishes to the pope on behalf of the Roman Catholic church in Australia.
“The Catholic Church in Australia assures Pope Leo XIV of our prayers, loyalty, and joyful anticipation of his spiritual leadership,” he said.
“May his pontificate be marked by peace, unity, and a deepening of the Gospel message throughout the world.”
Prime minister Anthony Albanese also sent his heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV.
He invited him to Australia for the International Eucharistic Congress to be held in Sydney 2028.
“This is a moment of joy and hope for Catholics all over the world,” the prime minister said. “May God bless Pope Leo XIV and may his papacy advance the cause of peace and justice, in the service of all humanity.”
Why did Pope Robert Prevost choose the name Leo XIV?
Cardinal Robert Prevost chose Pope Leo XIV as his papal name after he was elected as the leader of the Catholic Church.
There are no set written rules or official criteria for choosing a pope's name. But new popes choose names that have meaning in the Catholic tradition.
Shortly after the announcement of the new Pope, Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, addressed journalists at a conference in the Holy See Press Office.
Mr Bruni confirmed that the decision to be called Leo XIV was a clear and deliberate reference to Pope Leo XIII, author of the 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum.
That document marked the beginning of the Church’s modern social doctrine.
“In this context,” Mr Bruni said, “it is clearly a reference to the lives of men and women, to their work - even in an age marked by artificial intelligence.”
Taiwan congratulates Pope Leo XIV and hopes for deeper ties
Taiwan president Lai Ching-te has sent his congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his appointment, saying Taiwan hopes to continue working with the Vatican to pursue peace, justice and religious freedom, the island's foreign ministry said on Friday.
The Vatican is one of only 12 countries to retain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, whichis claimed by China, though Mr Lai did not attend Pope Francis' funeral last month, sending instead former vice president Chen Chien-jen, a devout Catholic.
Francis had led a wide-ranging outreach to officially atheist China, including signing a deal on the appointment of Catholic bishops in that country, worrying Taiwan.
In his message, Mr Lai "stressed that Taiwan looks forward to continuing to work with the Holy See to jointly pursue peace, justice, religious freedom, solidarity, fraternity, and human dignity", the statement said.
"Taiwan will continue to promote various exchanges and co-operation with the Holy See, to further strengthen bilateral relations, and to make more contributions to the world together with the Holy See," said the ministry statement.
The ministry did not say whether Mr Lai might attend Leo's inauguration.
China has yet to comment on the U.S.-born Leo's appointment.
Taiwan's embassy to the Vatican on Friday posted a picture of its outgoing ambassador, Matthew Lee, shaking hands with Leo at a Vatican event in 2023.
Mr Lee told Taiwan's official Central News Agency that when he told Pope Leo, whose real name is Robert Prevost, that he was from Taiwan, Pope Leo's response was that he was able to distinguish the difference between "democratic Taiwan and communist China".
Chicagoans celebrate Pope Leo XIV
Students in every classroom at The Frances Xavier Warde School in Chicago had their eyes glued to TV screens.
As the image of the new pope, Chicago native Cardinal Robert Prevost, appeared onscreen, cheers erupted through the hallways.
Children jumped out of their seats, pumping their hands in the air.
“Our students are just beside themselves,” said Mary Perrotti, director of advancement at the school. “They're beyond excited and can't believe a Chicagoan is their new pope. They were in awe.”
Raul Raymundo, co-founder of a local community advocacy group called the Resurrection Project, said Thursday was a proud day for Chicagoans and he hoped Pope Leo XIV will “continue Pope Francis' legacy and Chicago's legacy of social justice and compassion, especially in welcoming immigrants.”
“There's tears of joy, of hope, of motivation to rise to this moment and leave this world better than we found it,” said Raymundo, an immigrant from Mexico who grew up in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.
Pictured: Childhood home of Pope Leo XIV and now-derelict school
Pictures show the childhood home and former school of Pope Leo XIV in Chicago.
The modest family home where the pope, formerly Robert Prevost, grew up is in Dolton, Illinois.
Photographs also show the St. Mary of the Assumption Church and School where he attended, which is now derelict.
Pictured: Young Robert Prevost meeting with late former popes Benedict XVI and John Paul II
Pope Leo XIV is pictured meeting with the late former popes Benedict XVI and John Paul II in undated photographs obtained by Reuters news agency.
Another black and white photograph shared by the agency shows a young Robert Prevost in another undated snap.
Steve Bannon predicted Prevost could be elected
Steve Bannon predicted last week that Robert Prevost could be elected pope – much to his dismay.
“I do think one of the dark horses — and unfortunately one of the most progressive — is Cardinal Prevost... he's certainly on the shortlist,” Bannon, who is Catholic, told Piers Morgan about the prospect of the first American pope.
“I think it’s pretty shocking given the contempt they hold the American church,” he said. “The American church gives so much money, they’re afraid it has too much power. So they’ve never really wanted to have an American pope.”
Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist during his first administration, likened Prevost to Francis “ideologically,” and for years attacked the late pope.
