Pope Leo XIV live: Pontiff holding first Vatican press conference after pleading ‘no more war’
The press conference comes after the newly elected pontiff held a Sunday mass in which he called for an end to conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza
Pope Leo is holding his first press conference with international media after his first Sunday address at the Vatican.
During that address, the new pope called for an “authentic and lasting peace” in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza, along with the release of all Israeli hostages.
The Pope, formally Cardinal Robert Prevost, also welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan on the weekend.
“No more war,” the pope said.
The new pope said he carried in his heart the “suffering of the beloved people of Ukraine”, and he appealed for negotiations to reach an “authentic, just and lasting peace”.
Leo also said he was “profoundly saddened” by the war in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the release of the remaining hostages held by the Hamas militant group in the besieged strip.
He is expected to be asked about both conflicts, as well as his previous criticism of US president Donald Trump, when he speaks to the media.
The press conference is being held in the Paul VI Hall from 9.55am local time (8.55am UK time).
Pope Leo XIV addresses cardinals in English: ‘You have called me to carry the cross and to be blessed’
Trump suggests Pope Leo was elected because of him
Donald Trump has hinted that his position as US president had a role to play in Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV’s election as the new pontiff.
“So funny to watch old timer Martha Raditz on ABC Fake News (the Slopadopolus show!) this morning, blurt out that, effectively, Pope Leo’s selection had nothing to do with Donald Trump,” the US president wrote on Truth Social.
“It came out of nowhere, but it was on her Trump Deranged Mind,” he added.
“Remember, I did WIN the Catholic Vote, by a lot! Bob Iger should do something about the losers and haters he’s got on his low rated shows. It’s time for change. MAGA!!!”
Pope issues calls for world peace in first Sunday address
Today’s conference held by Pope Leo comes after he addressed large crowds in St Peter’s Square, Vatican City on Sunday.
He used the speech to issue a call for peace in an era of war and welcome the fragile ceasefire agreement signed by India and Pakistan on Saturday.
“No more war,” the pope said, delivering his speech in Italian, and calling for an “authentic and lasting peace” in Ukraine.
The pontiff, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages.
Wearing a simple white papal cassock and his silver pectoral cross, he repeated a frequent call of the late Pope Francis and noted the recent 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
Today’s world was living through “the dramatic scenario of a Third World War being fought piecemeal”, the Pope added, again repeating a phrase coined by his predecessor.
The new pope said he carried in his heart the “suffering of the beloved people of Ukraine”, and he appealed for negotiations to reach an “authentic, just and lasting peace”.
Leo also said he was “profoundly saddened” by the war in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the release of the remaining hostages held by the Hamas militant group in the besieged strip.
Pope Leo XIV to hold press conference
Pope Leo XIV is set to hold a press conference with thousands of journalists on Monday morning.
The conference with the Chicago-born pontiff will begin at 9:55am local time (8:55 BST), will be held in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall.
We’ll bring you all the latest updates here.
