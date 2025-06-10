Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hegseth hearing live: Defense Secretary testifies on Capitol Hill with grilling on Signalgate expected

Hegseth is appearing in front of the House Committee on Appropriations in the Subcommittee on Defense

Gustaf Kilander
Tuesday 10 June 2025 09:47 EDT
Related video: Hegseth reiterates US demand for huge increase in defence spending across NATO

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is testifying on Capitol Hill on Tuesday in the first of several hearings during the next week in which he’s set to be grilled on Signalgate and what has been seen by many observers as his shaky leadership at the Pentagon.

Hegseth is appearing in front of the House Committee on Appropriations in the Subcommittee on Defense on Tuesday. It’s the first time he’s appearing in front of Congress since his confirmation hearings in January. This comes after a slew of damaging headlines about dysfunction among top aides surrounding the secretary.

Lawmakers are set to question the secretary on Signalgate — the scandal that erupted after he and other national security officials outlined detailed military plans in a group chat that inadvertently included a prominent journalist.

Hegseth will be testifying alongside the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine. They’re also likely to face questions about President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard and hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles.

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the congressional hearing of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Gustaf Kilander10 June 2025 14:49

