Hegseth clashes with Democrats over $134 million cost to deploy troops to LA protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clashed with House Democrats on Tuesday as he defended President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles despite California leaders’ objections.

Appearing before the House appropriations subcommittee, Hegseth doubled down on Trump’s narrative about the anti-immigration raid protests, saying it was necessary to deploy 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

“We want to ensure that those rioters, looters, and thugs on the other side assaulting our police officers know that we’re not going anywhere,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth sparred with Democrats over the matter, who demanded to know where the Defense Department was getting $134 million from and why it was being used for the situation.

When Minnesota Rep. Betty McCollum asked Hegseth about the cost to deploy the personnel, Hegseth blamed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for not protecting police during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

open image in gallery Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clashed with Democrats while defending President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the military to Los Angeles ( AP )

“ICE ought be able to do it’s job whether it’s Minneapolis or Los Angeles,” Hegseth said.

McCollum accused Hegseth of refusing to answer her question.

Acting Pentagon Comptroller Bryn MacDonnell told representatives that the estimated cost was $134 million and largely covered travel, housing, and food for the military personnel.

Hegseth became more confrontational when California Rep. Pete Aguilar insinuated the military was not prepared to house or feed personnel who have been deployed, calling it a “disingenuous attack.”

“I’m not going to take the fact that we don’t care about the troops, nobody cares more about the troops at the top than this secretary,” Hegseth said.

Aguilar asked Hegseth which legal reason the president was relying on to justify ignoring California Governor Gavin Newsom’s objection to the National Guard. He cited invasion by a foreign nation, rebellion against the government, or the president's inability to execute the law with regular forces.

“I don’t know. You just read it yourself, and people can listen themselves, but it sounds like all three to me,” Hegseth replied.

open image in gallery Trump ordered the National Guard to assist in protecting immigration law enforcement in Los Angeles, circumventing Governor Gavin Newsom’s opposition ( Reuters )

Trump invoked a rarely-used power to activate 2,000 National Guard members on Saturday against the wishes of Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass after some of the protests led to instances of civil unrest.

Despite declining violence, the president ordered another 2,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angeles on Monday.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell rebuked the need for Marines and said he was “confident” in the department and its partners’ abilities to manage large-scale demonstrations. He warned that introducing federal military forces could create confusion and logistical issues.

While Trump deployed 700 Marines to the city, General Eric Smith, the Marine Corps Commandant, said the active-duty battalion in Los Angeles had not yet been called into action to protect federal property and personnel.

Newsom has asked a federal court to intervene in the matter and declare that Marines and other troops cannot perform law enforcement activities.