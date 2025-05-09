Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peace Corps staffers have been warned about “significant restructuring efforts” following a review by the Department of Government Efficiency as the Trump Administration focuses on bringing American resources back home.

The agency has been given a second opportunity for a government buyout as the Washington, D.C., headquarters, with nearly 800 employees, prepares for departmental cuts ranging from 50 percent to 80 percent, according to an email sent to staffers from chief executive Allison Greene, as reported by The Guardian.

Greene referred to the second deferred resignation program as "DRP 2.0,” while DOGE leader Elon Musk called it a “fork in the road” buyout. The program was offered to direct hire and expert staff from April 28 to May 6. This option allowed employees to resign or retire while on paid administrative leave until September 30.

The Peace Corps may reduce its global staff by 25 percent, potentially closing some of its 60 international posts, which supporters warn could weaken the agency’s core mission of supporting over 3,000 volunteers.

Greene’s memo said the cuts will only affect Peace Corps staffers, not volunteers.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is making significant staffing cuts to the 65-year-old Peace Corps, according to reports. ( Getty Images )

“The agency will remain operational and continue to recruit, place, and train volunteers, while continuing to support their health, safety and security, and effective service,” a Peace Corps spokesperson told The Guardian on April 28, confirming DOGE started the cuts that day.

The Independent has connected representatives for the Peace Corps for comment.

Founded by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, the Peace Corps sends volunteers to partner with communities in other countries to promote development and foster goodwill with focuses on education, health, and economic development.

With a 2024 fiscal year budget of around $430 million, the Peace Corps makes up less than a tenth of a percent of the total federal budget.