DOGE plans to roll out new software to speed up job cuts even as Elon Musk steps back

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is poised to roll out special software to speed up sweeping federal layoffs, as the billionaire prepares to step back from the agency.

The software, known as AutoRIF, is an updated version of a decades-old Pentagon program – though it has been used very little in recent years. The name AutoRIF comes from "Reduction in Force," a term used to describe mass layoffs, according to the U.S. Office Of Personnel Management.

Multiple sources confirmed to Reuters that under direction from Musk and DOGE officials, software developers from the OPM have now created a more user-friendly web-based version over the past few months.

The new version provides targets for layoffs much more quickly than the current manual process, which is labor-intensive, the sources said.

open image in gallery Musk is expected to step back from his role fronting DOGE ( AFP via Getty Images )

OPM will lead demonstrations and user testing will begin in the coming weeks, one of the sources told Reuters. Wired previously reported on the revamp of the software.

The update has not been publicly confirmed by DOGE.

Currently, most federal RIFs are done manually, with human resource employees having to work on spreadsheets containing data on employee seniority, veteran status and performance, sources told Reuters.

DOGE is reportedly planning to roll out AutoRIF in line with huge cuts at federal agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, which is set to eliminate some 80,000 jobs. The Internal Revenue Service has said it wants to slash its payrolls by 40 percent, according to media reports.

The tool will allow agencies "to remove a massive number of federal employees from their positions," if it works, Nick Bednar, an associate professor of law at the University of Minnesota told Reuters.

open image in gallery Musk’s involvement in government and aid cuts has proven controversial ( AFP via Getty Images )

"What DOGE has started is going to continue without Elon Musk," he said.

News of the layoff streamlining software comes after around 260,000 government workers already have accepted buyouts, early retirement or been laid off since Trump returned to the White House in January.

The process has been controversial after some workers from key agencies were mistakenly fired and had to be rehired.

At the same time, despite being very close to Trump and a key figure in the administration, Musk announced last month he would be stepping back from the agency to focus more on Tesla and his other companies.

Reuters contributed to this report