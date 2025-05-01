Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tech billionaire and DOGE hatchet man Elon Musk promised to save the nation $2 trillion.

In reality, in spite of massive cuts in federal agencies, contracts, services and jobs by U.S. government spending is actually up more than 6 percent over the same period last year during the Biden administration, according to new Treasury data.

That increase doesn’t include the added costs of required payments to a quarter-of-a-million ousted federal workers (either fired or urged out the door), unemployment benefits and pricey rehirings of of employees mistakenly fired.

According to a model by the nonpartisan Penn Wharton Budget Model, using weekly Treasury data, spending climbed 6.3% (about $156 billion) since Trump took office, compared with the first four months of 2024 when Joe Biden was president.

open image in gallery Elon Musk has scaled down his initial boasts of $2 trillion of savings ( REUTERS )

Many of Musk’s cuts will actually cost, including taxpayer funds going to an army of lawyers from the Department of Justice battling a cascade of court cases against the government’s dismantling that many judges have already said appears to be illegal.

Damages from any illegal firings are likely also to be extremely pricey. So is the loss of critically important workers who earn far more than their salaries, or will have to be replaced for critical services by more expensive private-sector employees.

Among the most massive costs will be the huge reduction in workers at the Internal Revenue Service, who are worth their weight in gold because of the taxes they collect or ferret out from cheats, the key source of income for the country.

Musk, who is no longer working at the White House, initially promised he would shave $2 trillion from federal spending and debt, but quickly cut that amount in half. Last month he lowered it further to $150 billion, then upped it to $160 billion, a tiny fraction of what he first promised.

open image in gallery Musk’s DOGE tactics have attracted widespread criticism and protests ( AFP via Getty Images )

But it’s difficult to know how much his Department of Government Efficiency has actually saved, given the error-riddled “receipts” that have been posted on the DOGE website.

Jessica Riedl, a budget expert at the Manhattan Institute, recently estimated the actual savings at about $2 billion The Atlantic noted. Prediction markets expect a grand total of $1 billion in savings.

In any case, the Trump administration two weeks ago had already spent $5 billion dollars more than the total Musk claimed he had saved.

Though the cost savings – the purported reason for Trump and Musk’s dismantling of the government – was a flop, the DOGE impact was nevertheless massive.

“In terms of downsizing,” what DOGE has done is “unprecedented for sure,” Richard Stern, a federal budget expert at the conservative Heritage Foundation, told Politico.

Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan, pro-government nonprofit, told Politico that DOGE has touched “every element of our government,” but its impact has been particularly significant in the fields of scientific research, health care, and in international development, which he said has been “wiped away.”

He added: “What they’ve gotten rid of is important capability, amazing talent and deep relationships, both here and in other places. To rebuild will require not 100 days, but years and years.”

Musk could not immediately be reached for comment. White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields told Politico that Trump had a “mandate” to “uproot waste, fraud and abuse.”