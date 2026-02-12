Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attorney General Pam Bondi saw her odds spike on Polymarket to be the first of President Donald Trump’s cabinet to be ousted after her combative testimony on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bondi’s odds of getting canned were under 45 percent Tuesday, but quickly jumped to just below 65 percent Wednesday after clashing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

During the heated House Judiciary Committee hearing, Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican who played a major role in passing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, claimed that in its release of government documents related to the disgraced financier, the Department of Justice redacted too much information in some instances and not enough when it came to sexual abuse survivors’ information.

Bondi accused Massie of being a “failed politician” with “Trump derangement syndrome,” an insult used by Trump and his supporters against his adversaries.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi saw her odds spike on Polymarket to be the first of President Donald Trump’s cabinet to be ousted after a combative testimony on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ( Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images )

When Republican Congressman Chip Roy of Texas probed Bondi about some Epstein survivors’ names being unredacted in the files, the attorney general claimed DOJ lawyers were rushed to release the documents before the December 19 deadline, saying, “We did the best we could.”

Even with the sloppy redactions, the DOJ released only some of the files by the deadline and most of the documents were made public last month.

In another contentious moment, Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, asked Bondi to turn around and apologize to some Epstein survivors who were sitting behind her at the hearing, “for what your Department of Justice has put them through.”

open image in gallery Bondi’s odds of getting canned were under 45 percent Tuesday, but quickly jumped to just below 65 percent Wednesday after clashing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill ( Alex Wong/Getty Images )

Bondi refused to apologize, saying she wasn’t going “to get in the gutter with these theatrics.”

The attorney general’s odds of getting kicked out of Trump’s cabinet have rebounded since Wednesday. They currently sit at about 45 percent on Polymarket, where people place bets in the hope of making a quick buck off of predicting world events.

Bondi now has the third-best odds of leaving the Trump administration, behind FBI Director Kash Patel and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

open image in gallery The Department of Justice has been under intense scrutiny for months over its handling of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ( Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images )

Patel, who has been criticized as being inexperienced and for mismanaging the FBI, has a 46 percent chance of being ousted from his leadership position on Polymarket. Noem, who has been at the center of an increasingly unpopular immigration crackdown, has a 48 percent chance on Polymarket.

Trump defended Bondi’s performance at Wednesday’s hearing, writing on Truth Social Thursday, “AG Pam Bondi, under intense fire from the Trump Deranged Radical Left Lunatics, was fantastic at yesterday’s Hearing on the never ending saga of Jeffrey Epstein.”

He also took a jab at “loser” Massie, saying he “made a total fool of himself yesterday, fighting aimlessly against a hopeless agenda of Hate and Stupidity.”