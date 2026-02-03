Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristi Noem is clapping back at celebrities who used the Grammys stage to denounce ICE.

Several musicians publicly criticized the Trump Administration and ICE when they took the stage to accept Grammy Awards at Sunday’s ceremony. Billie Eilish said that “no one is illegal on stolen land,” while Bad Bunny said: “ICE OUT.” Multiple attendees also wore white “ICE OUT” pins, echoing calls that have occurred in the aftermath of the deadly Minneapolis shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good at the hands of ICE and Border Patrol agents.

Noem, who has ICE under her purview as Homeland Security Secretary, has now responded, telling Fox News Digital: “I wish they knew what wonderful, amazing people our ICE officers are. Many of these officers live in these communities where they are doing enforcement activities.”

“Their families live there and that’s their neighbors they are protecting by getting dangerous criminals off the streets,” Noem continued. “They are going after those murderers and rapists, people that are trafficking drugs, and protecting America. That is what President Trump said he would do, he said he would make us safer, and he has done that.

“We have reached historic lows in crime rates in this country, the lowest rate of murder and crime since we have been recording it for over 100 years. So it's real results, people are feeling it in their communities, and it’s too bad that ill-informed famous musicians make statements like that without truly knowing what great Americans our ICE and Border Patrol officers are.”

open image in gallery Kristi Noem defends ICE after the agency was criticized by celebrities at the Grammy Awards ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Billie Eilish said ‘no one is illegal on stolen land’ at the Grammy Awards ( Getty Images )

The biggest night in the music industry struck a powerful chord, with celebrities condemning the efforts of ICE. Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kehlani, and Joni Mitchell were among those seen wearing pins saying “ICE Out” at Sunday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles to stand in solidarity with the anti-ICE protests happening across America.

Bad Bunny — whose upcoming Super Bowl halftime show has ignited significant MAGA backlash — received a massive standing ovation when he started his acceptance speech for the Best Música Urbana Album by saying, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE OUT.”

“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans,” the singer said. “The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that's the way to do it—with love. Don't forget that, please.”

While accepting her award for Song of the Year later in the evening, Eilish said: “No one is illegal on stolen land,” before concluding: “f*** ICE.”

In addition to wearing a pin on the red carpet, Kehlani slammed Trump’s immigration efforts in a statement on the red carpet.

“I wanted to say f*** ICE,” Kehlani told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I think they needed some couth on the carpet or something. I'm a little couthless ruthless. I think everybody — we’re too powerful of a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country, so it’s brainless to me.”