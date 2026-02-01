Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Grammy Awards 2026: All the best looks on the red carpet

The awards ceremony is taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Related: Harry Styles and Doechii to present at 2026 Grammys

The 2026 Grammy Awards, the biggest night in the music industry, are officially in full swing, with stars arriving on the red carpet in their most glamorous looks.

Trevor Noah is returning to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight to host the event, with Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, and Doechii leading this year's nominees. The top awards, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, saw the typical crossover, with Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Carpenter, and Kendrick Lamar among the stars competing in all three categories.

The awards show will feature performances from Justin Bieber, Addison Rae, Tyler, the Creator, and more. Stars such as Harry Styles, Carole King, Jeff Goldblum, and Charli XCX will hand out some of the biggest prizes of the night.

Tonight’s star-studded red carpet in California has now begun, with celebrities’ show-stopping looks crafted by luxury designers already turning heads.

Here are the best dressed celebrities at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne was a classy lady in black, wearing a floor length gown with a silver bejeweled neckline. Sunday’s ceremony marks the first Grammys since her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, died in July
Sharon Osbourne was a classy lady in black, wearing a floor length gown with a silver bejeweled neckline. Sunday’s ceremony marks the first Grammys since her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, died in July (Getty Images for The Recording A)
For accessories, Osbourne chose a stunning diamond ring, matching earring, and yellow sunglasses. She also had her signature, short dark red hair parted to the side
For accessories, Osbourne chose a stunning diamond ring, matching earring, and yellow sunglasses. She also had her signature, short dark red hair parted to the side (AFP via Getty Images)

Gayle King

Gayle King was a vision in gold in a luminescent gown with a halter neckline
Gayle King was a vision in gold in a luminescent gown with a halter neckline (Getty Images)

Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell took over the red carpet in all sparkles, wearing gold flare pants and a matching long-sleeved dress. She paired the look with a black floral cross-body purse
Joni Mitchell took over the red carpet in all sparkles, wearing gold flare pants and a matching long-sleeved dress. She paired the look with a black floral cross-body purse (AFP via Getty Images)
Mitchell opted for matching gold accessories, including a stunning beret, long earrings, and yellow-rimmed glasses
Mitchell opted for matching gold accessories, including a stunning beret, long earrings, and yellow-rimmed glasses (AFP via Getty Images)

