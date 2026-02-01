Grammy Awards 2026: All the best looks on the red carpet

Trevor Noah is returning to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight to host the event, with Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, and Doechii leading this year's nominees. The top awards, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, saw the typical crossover, with Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Carpenter, and Kendrick Lamar among the stars competing in all three categories.
The awards show will feature performances from Justin Bieber, Addison Rae, Tyler, the Creator, and more. Stars such as Harry Styles, Carole King, Jeff Goldblum, and Charli XCX will hand out some of the biggest prizes of the night.
Tonight’s star-studded red carpet in California has now begun, with celebrities’ show-stopping looks crafted by luxury designers already turning heads.
Here are the best dressed celebrities at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
Sharon Osbourne
Gayle King
Joni Mitchell
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks