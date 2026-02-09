Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of Jeffrey Epstein survivors appeared in a commercial run during the Super Bowl on Sunday in which they called on the Department of Justice to release the government’s remaining files on the pedophile.

The eight women are shown in the clip with their mouths covered over by smears of black marker pen, pointedly mimicking the redactions made to the published files by DOJ lawyers.

“After years of being kept apart, we’re standing together,” they say, holding up photographs of their younger selves dating from the period in which they were sexually abused by the billionaire. “Because we all deserve the truth.”

“Stand with us,” the video from the anti-slavery organization World Without Exploitation concludes: “Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi it’s time for the truth.”

The decision to run the 40-second segment in the middle of the most-watched U.S. TV event of the year, the NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, was made to ensure maximum exposure.

open image in gallery Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse appear in a Super Bowl commerical calling for the release of more Department of Justice files on the notorious sex offender ( World Without Exploitation )

The near-unanimous passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November set in motion a 30-day deadline for the complete release of the DOJ’s files on Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York City jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial.

But the department published only a small portion of the files on December 19, followed by a second, slightly larger tranche on December 23, and then, five weeks later, a much bigger release, consisting of 3 million pages of documents, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a White House press briefing in support of the January 30 release that the approximately 3.5 million files published was all the DOJ could safely make available from the more than 6 million in its possession without compromising the victims of Epstein’s crimes.

He denied that the department was withholding the remainder in order to protect rich and powerful associates of Epstein and insisted the redactions had been made to safeguard the survivors and to avoid compromising active investigations.

Members of Congress will be able to peruse the withheld files by visiting a private room within the DOJ and accessing a secure terminal as of Monday, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.

open image in gallery The survivors held up photographs of their younger selves dating from the period in which they were sexually abused by Epstein ( World Without Exploitation )

While President Donald Trump has insisted it is now time to “move on” from the furore over Epstein, the latest release has inspired fresh outrage, particularly over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and former U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson’s ties to the disgraced financier.

Among those supporting the survivors’ call for further disclosures in response to the commercial was Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“The most important ad you will see on Super Bowl Sunday,” he wrote on X (Twitter) in a comment accompanying the clip.

“You don’t ‘move on’ from the largest sex trafficking ring in the world. You expose it. #StandWithSurvivors.”