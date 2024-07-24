Support truly

Action group “Haley Voters for Harris” has vowed to continue with its cause, despite receiving a cease-and-desist letter from the former UN Ambassador herself.

The political action committee (PAC), which describes itself as a “broad coalition,” claims to represent supporters of Nikki Haley and is urging people to vote for Kamala Harris, rather than Donald Trump in November.

The group has revealed that it was waiting on a letter, sent by a law firm representing Haley, but said that its rights would “not be suppressed.” “We will review the letter with counsel once we receive it and provide further comment in the next few days,” an online statement on Tuesday from the group read.

“We enthusiastically supported Ambassador Haley over former President Trump in the primaries and our mission is to encourage like-minded voters to vote for Vice President Harris in November.

“We do not claim to represent Ambassador Haley or her views. There are many other like-minded Haley voters who also do not plan to support former President Trump in November.

“Our rights to engage with voters and encourage them to vote for Vice President Harris - who in our view is the clear better choice for the country - will not be suppressed.”

The group was previously known as “Haley Voters for Biden,” though changed its name on Sunday after the president announced he was ending his reelection campaign – endorsing Harris as his replacement.

A statement from Haley’s campaign, shared with Fox News on Tuesday, said: "Kamala Harris and I are total opposites on every issue.

“Any attempt to use my name to support her or her agenda is deceptive and wrong. I support Donald Trump because he understands we need to make America strong, safe, and prosperous."

Haley was the last rival to Trump’s GOP presidential candidacy standing before she dropped out of the race in early March. However, even after ending her campaign, the former governor of South Carolina continued to take up to 20 percent of the vote in later Republican primaries.

Despite previously being a vocal critic of Trump, Haley appeared at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last week, where she urged supporters to coalesce around the former president.

On Wednesday, “Haley Voters for Harris” doubled down, writing that their actions were “always about what was best for our country.”

“We stress that we proudly supported @NikkiHaley over Trump. We have no regrets. We wish her well,” the group wrote on X. “While we respect her personal decision to support the Republican nominee, we believe @KamalaHarris is better for the country.”