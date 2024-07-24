✕ Close Trump formally accepts Republican presidential nomination at RNC

The Donald Trump campaign has filed a complaint against Kamala Harris accusing her of perpetrating “a $91.5m heist” by improperly accessing Joe Biden’s campaign funds after he stepped out of the race on Sunday.

In a complaint to the Federal Election Commission, Trump campaign’s general counsel David Warrington is seeking to block the transfer of funds, alleging that the “brazen money grab” was in violation of FEC campaign Act of 1971.

Democrats have shrugged off the complaint, not least because Harris was already on the ticket for fundraising by the Biden campaign team.

Calling the claim “baseless”, Charles Lutvak, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, told the New York Times that “Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energised to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA allies”.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has clarified that he is not donating $45m a month to Trump’s presidential campaign after all. “What’s been reported in the media is simply not true,” the tech billionaire told conservative commentator Jordan Peterson. Trump has been boasting about the perceived pledge, calling Musk a “brilliant guy”.