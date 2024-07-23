Elections 2024 live updates: Kamala Harris set to hold first campaign rally as Biden returns to DC for national address
Vice President set to hit campaign trail with event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this afternoon
US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her first campaign rally this afternoon in Milwaukee, the recent site of the Republican National Convention, in must-win Wisconsin.
Harris has also been endorsed by Hollywood star George Clooney, whose New York Times editorial calling on Joe Biden to step down earlier this month played a major role in pressuring the president into making way.
“President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again,” the actor said in a statement to CNN.
“We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.”
Harris has already secured support from more than 64 per cent of Democratic delegates to become the party’s nominee for president in place of Biden, who threw his support behind her on Sunday moments after withdrawing from the 2024 race for the White House himself amid questions about his age and health.
So far, no major challengers have emerged against her while the party has raised a record-breaking $81m in the 24 hours since the president made his announcement.
President Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening about how he plans to finish out his term.
Watch live as Kamala Harris makes her debut on the presidential campaign trail in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, 23 July.
Watch: Schumer endorses Kamala Harris
White House releases updated schedule for President Biden
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
In the evening, the President will address the nation.
Thursday, July 25, 2024
In the afternoon, the President will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.
Then, the President and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel will meet with the families of Americans held hostage by Hamas.
Friday, July 26, 2024
In the afternoon, the President will depart the White House en route to Camp David where he will remain until Sunday.
Sunday, July 28, 2024
In the afternoon, the President will depart Camp David and return to the White House.
Joe Biden seen for first time since endorsing Kamala Harris for president
Joe Biden has been seen for the first time in public since endorsing Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the party ticket. On Tuesday, 23 July, the US president departed Delaware to travel back to the White House. He had spent spent several days recovering from a Covid-19 infection at his home in Rehoboth Beach. It came after Mr Biden sent political shockwaves around the country on Sunday with a post on social media announcing that he was not accepting the Democrat nomination for the 2024 presidential election.
What Obama really thinks of Harris (and why it might explain his silence)
They’re meant to be old friends, so where is Barack Obama when the US vice-president needs him? Alex Hannaford talks to those who know them and uncovers a personal and political relationship which goes back years
New poll: Harris leads Trump 44 % to 42% in US presidential race
Vice President Kamala Harris opened up a marginal two-percentage-point lead over Republican Donald Trump after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and passed the torch to her, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.
The poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, followed both the Republican National Convention where Trump on Thursday formally accepted his party's nomination and the Biden announcement on Sunday he was leaving the race and endorsing Harris.
Harris, whose campaign says she has secured the Democratic nomination, led Trump 44% to 42% in the national poll, a difference within the 3-percentage-point margin of error.
Harris and Trump were tied at 44% in a July 15-16 poll, and Trump led by one percentage point in a July 1-2 poll, both within the same margin of error.
While nationwide surveys give important signals of American support for political candidates, just a handful of competitive states typically tilt the balance in the US Electoral College, which ultimately decides who wins a presidential election.
The most recent poll showed 56% of registered voters agreed with a statement that Harris, 59, was "mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges," compared to 49% who said the same of Trump, 78.
Only 22% of voters assessed Biden that way.
Biden, 81, ended his reelection effort after a debate with Trump in which he often stammered and failed to aggressively challenge attacks by Trump that included falsehoods.
When voters in the survey were shown a hypothetical ballot that included independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Harris led Trump 42% to 38%, an advantage outside the margin of error. Kennedy, favored by 8% of voters in the poll, has yet to qualify for the ballot in many states ahead of the Nov. 5 election.
The poll, which was conducted online, surveyed 1,241 U.S. adults nationwide, including 1,018 registered voters.
New poll of Democrats finds overwhelming support for Kamala Harris
Almost 80 percent of Democratic voters are in favor of Kamala Harris taking over the party’s nomination from Joe Biden, a new poll has shown, following the president’s shock decision to bow out of the 2024 race for the White House.
A survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of CBS News showed that just 21 percent were in favor of nominating someone else over the vice president.
Mike Bedigan has the details.
Biden tests negative for Covid-19, returns to DC
The president’s physician Kevin O’Connor has released a new update on Joe Biden’s health:
The President's symptoms have resolved. Over the course of his infection, he never manifested a fever, and his vital signs remained normal, to include pulse oximetry. His lungs remained clear.
BINAX rapid antigen testing is negative. He will continue to be monitored for any recurrence of illness.
The President continues to perform all of his presidential duties.
As always, I will continue to keep your office updated with any changes in his condition or treatment plan.
Wolf Blitzer roasted over ‘Wolf Spritzer’ on late-night
CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer was roasted by the late-night hosts on Monday evening after he posted on social media on Sunday about relaxing with a “Wolf Spritzer” cocktail in his favorite restaurant right before Joe Biden announced his bombshell exit from the Democratic presidential ticket.
“Enjoying a Wolf Spritzer at El Presidente restaurant here in DC,” the veteran host naively posted on X and Instagram at precisely 12.47pm on Sunday lunchtime, posing with the drink named in his honor and looking perfectly at ease.
Biden’s own message confirming that he would not run against Donald Trump in November after all, ending weeks of pressured speculation, duly appeared on the same platforms at 2.13pm, unleashing all hell in newsrooms around the world.
Joe Sommerlad has the story.
Watch: Hakeem Jeffries endorses Kamala Harris
Meet the White House doctor who greets Joe Biden every morning
America’s 46th president marked the decision with a simple, solemn letter – an announcement to the world that he would no longer seek a White House second term. Joe Biden’s Sunday missive may have sent Democrats into practical and hypothetical planning overdrive, but it followed fervent, growing concern from all sides about the 81-year-old’s health.
Donald Trump and his new running mate, for example, have even called for investigations into the medical team who’ve been tending to President Biden to date. So just where, and who, is the Commander-in-Chief’s doctor?
Sheila Flynn reports.
