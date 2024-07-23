✕ Close Kamala Harris targets Trump as she unveils campaign focus

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her first campaign rally this afternoon in Milwaukee, the recent site of the Republican National Convention, in must-win Wisconsin.

Harris has also been endorsed by Hollywood star George Clooney, whose New York Times editorial calling on Joe Biden to step down earlier this month played a major role in pressuring the president into making way.

“President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again,” the actor said in a statement to CNN.

“We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.”

Harris has already secured support from more than 64 per cent of Democratic delegates to become the party’s nominee for president in place of Biden, who threw his support behind her on Sunday moments after withdrawing from the 2024 race for the White House himself amid questions about his age and health.

So far, no major challengers have emerged against her while the party has raised a record-breaking $81m in the 24 hours since the president made his announcement.

President Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening about how he plans to finish out his term.