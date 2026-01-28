Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A White House event to promote the children’s investment accounts established under the Trump administration’s partisan spending package took a bizarre turn on Wednesday when President Donald Trump dragooned a pair of celebrity attendees into joining him on stage.

Trump was roughly 25 minutes into a meandering speech at the Mellon Auditorium when he began rattling off the names of high-profile audience members and thanking them for their support.

After he shouted out a group of Republican officeholders and political candidates — including Senators Marsha Blackburn and Ted Cruz — as well as AirBnb founder turned U.S. chief design officer Joe Gebbia, Trump spotted Canadian-born entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary in the audience.

“I like Kevin O'Leary. Where's Kevin? Over there. Kevin is so nice. He's with me 90% of the time, but when he's with me, he's really with me great,” Trump said before remarking on how O’Leary had expressed interest in purchasing TikTok’s U.S. operations but had failed to submit the high bid in that deal.

“You're an entertainer, businessman ... so I know what you do, having done The Apprentice, I see you on television, you have what it takes, right?”

After shouting out Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines — the wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump then turned his attention to rapper Nicki Minaj.

open image in gallery Rapper Nicki Minaj has been a vocal supporter of Trump in recent months and appeared with him on stage during his address about his new accounts for babies. ( Getty Images )

He said Minaj, who in 2024 became the first female rapper to have two songs certified as Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, was “the greatest” and “the most successful female rapper in history” while praising her for reportedly “investing hundreds of thousands of dollars” into the “Trump accounts” that will benefit children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, each of whom will receive $1,000 from the federal government that will be invested and held until the children turn 18.

“Nicki makes a lot of money, and she's generously stepping up. She's investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in Trump accounts to support the children and really, really the children of her incredible fans,” he said.

The Trinidadian-born musician, who has admitted to having come to the U.S. illegally but is now reportedly a green-card holder, has been a frequent presence around the Trump administration in recent months since outing herself as a supporter of the president.

Trump noted that Minaj has been “a big Trump supporter and a Trump fan” who has taken “a little heat on occasion” from her fans but has remained “an unbelievable supporter” nonetheless.

He then asked Minaj and O’Leary to join him on-stage while remarking that Minaj has “been with us all the way.”

open image in gallery Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary also joined Trump on stage to talk about the economy ( AFP via Getty Images )

Wearing a puffy white fur-trimmed coat, Minaj said she wasn’t sure what to say but professed herself to be Trump’s “No. 1 fan” while vowing that her support for him was “not going to change.”

“And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more, and it's going to motivate all of us to support him more,” she said. “We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and you know, the smear campaigns, it's not going to work. OK?”

The rapper added that “God is protecting” Trump.

O’Leary, who in 2017 unsuccessfully campaigned to lead the Conservative Party of Canada, said he wanted to thank Trump “on behalf of all the entrepreneurs in America” because “we create 72 percent of the jobs ... and all we care about is policy.”

“We love policy. Pro business policy. And these accounts are fantastic for independence and support,” he said.

After he finished, Trump called the diversion from his prepared remarks “a little interlude” and quipped that having the two celebrities on-stage was “better than getting [Treasury Secretary] Scott Bessent up.”