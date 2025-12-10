Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cheryl Hines has acknowledged that while she and her former Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Larry David remain cordial, he’s not particularly fond of her politics.

Hines, 60, the wife of U.S. Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr, previously starred as David’s on-screen wife and later ex-wife in the Emmy-winning sitcom. She appeared as a main cast member throughout the show’s 12-season run, from 2000 to 2024, and even earned two Emmy nominations in the Supporting Actress category for her performance.

Since the show’s conclusion, Hines said she has still not spoken to David, 78.

“I think he’s mad,” Hines told NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas. “Because Bobby’s in the administration.”

Admitting that David’s “not happy about politics,” she insisted that their silence isn’t unusual since they weren’t close outside of filming anyhow.

open image in gallery Cheryl Hines and Larry David co-starred as husband and wife in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ ( Getty )

open image in gallery Hines said she hasn't spoken to David since the conclusion of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ in April 2024 ( Getty Images )

“I actually think I would be fine talking to Larry,” she added. “Somebody asked me, ‘What would happen if you walked into a restaurant and he was there?’ I would be happy to see him and I’d say hi and we’d talk for a second.

“I don’t know,” Hines mused. “It’s not like Larry and I used to play pickleball and we don’t now. You know what I mean? I would really see him at work or things like that once in a while, have lunch, but I haven’t really been around in LA the same time he has. So, I don’t know. I’m sure things would be fine with us.”

Hines has been married to Kennedy since 2014. Right around the time Curb Your Enthusiasm wrapped in April 2024, Kennedy was in the middle of his presidential campaign which he wound up suspending that August to endorse President Donald Trump.

During his first year as the nation’s Health Secretary, Kennedy has radically overhauled the federal health policy, including gutting the CDC and making significant and controversial changes to vaccine guidelines.

open image in gallery Hines has been married to RFK Jr. since 2014 ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, David is a famous Trump critic, previously labeling him a “little baby,” who has “thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results” of the 2020 election.

“He’s such a sociopath. He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing,” the Seinfeld star said last year on an episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

Hines’s recent remarks come a month after she opened up about her and David’s estrangement on an episode of the Hot Mic podcast.

“I haven’t talked to him in a while,” she said, while adding of David: “I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me. I think it’s just politics.”