Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines says ‘politics’ behind estrangement from Larry David
‘I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me,’ says the sitcom star and wife of RFK Jr
Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines has suggested that “politics” are the reason she and Larry David no longer speak to one another.
Hines, 60, played the wife of David’s semi-autobiographical character on the acclaimed HBO sitcom, and is married in real life to controversial US politician Robert F Kennedy Jr (also known as RFK Jr).
David, who created the series, is a left-leaning figure who has in recent years supported the Democratic Party, while RFK, a member of the Kennedy family, currently serves as US secretary of health and human services under the Trump administration.
During an appearance on the Hot Mics podcast, Hines admitted that she and David have “probably” not spoken since the 2024 series finale of Curb.
“I haven’t talked to him in a while,” she said, while adding of David: “I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me.”
“I think it’s just politics,” she continued. “It makes conversations–”
At this point, Hines was interrupted by podcast host Billy Bush, who said: ““Let’s not forget this is the man who wrote a New York Times article called ‘Dinner with Hitler’… he was criticising Bill Maher. You can’t take it personally.”
The piece in question (“My Dinner with Adolf”) was written by David, and alluded to a meeting between talk show host Bill Maher and US president Donald Trump.
Hines was a regular actor on Curb throughout most of the show’s run, portraying David’s long-suffering wife (and, eventually, ex-wife) Cheryl.
Elsewhere on the podcast, Hines voiced complaints with an interview she had recently conducted with the US talk show The View, to promote her new memoir, Unscripted.
Hines appeared on the ABC talk show earlier this month, but said that the hosts “just wanted to grill me” about her husband.
“You know, I was actually hoping that it was going to be more personal on The View," Hines said. "But it was what it was. They just wanted to grill me about Bobby.”
“I mean, I don’t think the ladies on The View asked me one question about my book," she said. "But, you know, that’s okay.”
During the interview, Hines admitted that she had “not been a political person” in the past.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments