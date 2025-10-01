Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gavin Newsom has trolled Donald Trump over the news that work will continue on his presidential ballroom through the government shutdown, comparing him to the historical French queen Marie Antoinette.

“TRUMP “MARIE ANTOINETTE” SAYS, “NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!” the California governor’s press office wrote on X, alongside an AI-generated picture.

The image shows Trump dressed in the 18th Century dress and wig of the French aristocracy as worn by Marie Antoinette – who became a symbol of selfish luxury at a time when her people were going hungry. Newsom has repeatedly parodied the president’s trademark, all-caps posts multiple times previously.

The Governor's most recent dig comes after it was revealed that work would continue on Trump’s new White House ballroom, despite the shuttering of multiple federal agencies due to the impasse between Republicans and Democrats on a proposed spending bill.

Democrats have demanded the reversal of cuts to Medicaid, set out earlier this year in Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful, Bill,” and an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom has trolled Donald Trump over the news that work will continue on his presidential ballroom through the government shutdown, comparing him to the French aristocrat Marie Antoinette ( Gavin Newsom/ AI )

Marie Antoinette, the queen of France at the time of the French Revolution of 1789, is attributed with one of history’s most famous quotes, “Let them eat cake,” in response to being told that her starving peasant subjects had no bread to eat.

Cake was more expensive than bread at the time, and the story is used to highlight the obliviousness of the aristocracy to the plight of the common people. However, historians say it is unlikely that the queen – who was eventually beheaded by revolutionaries – ever said those exact words.

Trump’s ballroom is reported to be costing $200 million to construct. Work on the room will not be stopped because funding for the project is not connected to the 2026 financial year enacted appropriation, sources told Fox News.

open image in gallery Trump’s ballroom is reported to be costing $200 million to construct. Work on the room will not be stopped because funding for the project is not connected to the 2026 financial year enacted appropriation, sources said ( The White House )

This is despite warnings from Democrats that both Trump’s bill and a prolonged shutdown will have dire effects on healthcare for many Americans.

As of Wednesday evening, the shutdown was expected to continue as no votes on spending bills are expected until Friday, and senators are leaving Washington D.C. until then, CNN reports.

The Trump administration continues to lay the blame squarely at the feet of the Democrats, with vice president JD Vance accusing his rival party of taking the country “hostage.”

“What you don’t do is say ‘unless you do exactly as we want to do as congressional democrats, we’re taking a hostage’ and the hostage it turns out is critical essential services that the American people need,” Vance said Wednesday.

Trump is known to be excited about his ballroom. When asked how he was coping with the assassination of his friend Charlie Kirk last month, the president immediately switched the subject to the construction of his ballroom, saying: “I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get for about 150 years. And it's gonna be a beauty. It'll be an absolutely magnificent structure.”

In his final monologue before being suspended, late night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump’s response, quipping that the president was “at the fourth stage of grief: construction.”